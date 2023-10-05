Family seeking answers after model found dead in downtown L.A. apartment

Loved ones of a model who was found brutally murdered inside her apartment in downtown L.A. are still distraught while receiving no answers on her death. Nearly a month after the body of Maleesa Mooney, 31, was found inside her apartment on the 200 block of South Figueroa Street, her family said they’ve been mostly left in the dark with no suspect information being released to them. Mooney was an expectant mother and an aspiring model and real-estate agent when she died. “It’s honestly so stressful,” said Jourdin Pauline, Mooney’s sister. “I have thousands and thousands of scenarios in my head of what could have happened because we don’t know.” Pauline said she’s frustrated as she’s been waiting weeks for answers about the murder of her sister since Sept. 12. KTLA's Rachel Menitoff reports on Oct. 4, 2023.

