Family seeking justice after charges dropped related to fatal Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three years ago, a Charlotte family’s world was turned upside down.

“Just like that, he’s gone,” Anthony Williams Jr. told Queen City News.

His father, 60-year-old Anthony Williams, was driving on Tom Hunter Road to visit his kids when he was hit head on by a man, police say, who was evading officers in a stolen Toyota Highlander. Williams suffered catastrophic injuries: a broken back, broken neck and broken ribs.

‘Rogue’ CMPD pursuit led to tragic death of young mother of two, lawsuit claims

He went through grueling rehab, and it seemed as if he would recover, but on April 21, 2021, he suddenly collapsed, and died the next day.

“It’s hard cause we see, like a family just lost a life in another police chase in Charlotte,” he said, “and I got to relive it every day like I got to get justice for my father. I can’t stop.”

The medical examiner determined the underlying cause was a blood clot as a result of the crash.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police release about the crash in 2021 states the driver of the Toyota fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later. Officers in a CMPD helicopter, tracking the SUV from above, witnessed the whole thing.

That suspect was Xavier Mitchell, and his charge of felony hit and run resulting in serious injury or death was dropped upon recommendation by the Mecklenburg County district attorney. His charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle was also dropped due to “insufficient evidence.”

You have fingerprints. You chased him.” Williams Jr. said. “First, they took them to the hospital. Then they took them to jail,” he continued, “then you release him like we don’t have enough information. So, what more information do you need if you’re chasing the guy, you catch him, take him to the hospital? What else do you need?”

Man accused of raping woman in south Charlotte home remains in jail

Two years ago, Queen City News tracked down a witness who lived on the corner where the northeast Charlotte crash happened.

“I just remember seeing one person running and the police running behind him,” Eduardo Medina said.

When asked if that suspect was the driver or passenger, he said the driver and that he didn’t see anyone else in the car.

Now, the family is suing for a violation of Anthony Williams’ civil rights.

“They were so concerned that he would flee that they had numerous vehicles in area and also a helicopter,” said attorney Walter Boywer. “Knowing that he would flee, they chose to conduct this operation at 6 p.m.”

They’re hoping as part of the discovery in that case, they can finally see footage from the dash cam, body cam and from the helicopter that was tracking Mitchell. Possibly after three years, they can finally feel like they can heal.

“It’s taking a toll on our family to see the city didn’t care about us,” Williams Jr. said. “They just let it go.”

A Charlotte city representative told Queen City News they don’t comment on pending litigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.