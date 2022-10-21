Family seeking justice as murder suspects evade incarceration

It’s been three years since the shooting death of 22-year-old Majer Rainey, and only one of the three named suspects is behind bars.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get closure,” Rainey’s mother, Tenika Johnson, told Channel 11. “But I’m waiting to one day have some sort of justice.”

Thursday marked three years since Rainey was gunned down in Wilkinsburg. According to police, he and two young women had left a home and entered a vehicle on Jeannette Street. Shots were then fired into the vehicle, according to police. Rainey, who was behind the wheel, tried to take off but crashed before ultimately coming to a stop in a yard along Rebecca Avenue.

“There’s no reason why somebody would want to do this to my son,” Johnson said. She described Rainey as being the life of the party, affectionate and well-mannered.

Police charged three people in his homicide. Herbert Lee Walker III is the only suspect in custody.

Suspect Jeremiah Ligon is still on the run. County police confirm to Channel 11 that U.S. Marshals continue to search for him.

Records show suspect Kenya Harper was released from jail after having set bail earlier this year. Channel 11 has contacted the judge who is listed as having set that bail for comment and an explanation. At the time this article was published, we have not heard back.

Walker and Harper are scheduled to go to trial in February.

“To those people who are involved... just know, God will prevail. God will prevail. I promise you that,” Johnson said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Police: Woman shot when more than 50 rounds fired Tom Hanks’ Pittsburgh movie trailer drops Landscapers discover car buried in yard VIDEO: Crews on scene of large Pittsburgh structure fire DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts