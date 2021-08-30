Family seeking public's help in getting justice for Riley

Aug. 30—Where Shannon Riley once shined a light of exuberance upon many friends, extended family and three young children, a gunman's bullet has cast a pall of mourning.

Two months after the 29-year-old woman was shot dead on a Brunswick neighborhood street in broad daylight, the killer walks free still today. For Beverly Hunt and Jamie Smalls, the absence thus far of justice for the murder of this loving daughter and inspiring sister makes the loss all the more painful to endure.

"It's not the same because we remember her laughter, and it's no longer there," said Smalls, 43, the big sister to Riley. "She was so full of life. They don't know the joy she gave us. That's been taken away, and we don't know why someone would take that from us."

With assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Brunswick Police Department continues to investigate the June 24 shooting death, which occurred around 4 p.m. near Mansfield and Stonewall streets. Police said a man shot Riley after the two argued outside in the residential area. She was transported by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System, where she was pronounced dead.

Police are offering a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the killing.

"We've got some very good leads now, and it is still very much an active investigation," Brunswick Police Capt. Angela Smith said. "We very much want to keep this investigation active."

So do Riley's family members. On Tuesday, Hunt ran an ad in The Brunswick News. The ad reminded folks on the two-month anniversary of her daughter's death that a reward is being offered "to bring justice to Shannon and her family." The reward encouraged those with information to contact Brunswick police. The ad included a photo of a smiling young woman, her face brimming with confidence and optimism.

That was Riley, Smalls said.

A former jail guard with the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, Riley moved from Savannah to Brunswick with her three children in the summer of 2020 to make a new start. She had been working at a local call center, where she made fast friends, Smalls said.

People gravitated to Riley, drawn by her energy and good cheer. She and her children never missed a family get-together, Smalls said. Friends of siblings attending social events soon became friends of Riley, she recalled.

At the high school graduation ceremony for Smalls' son in Hinesville earlier this year, Riley cheered so enthusiastically for her nephew that folks in the audiences recruited her to cheer for their loved ones as well on this special occasion.

Above all, Riley treasured being a single mom to her 7-year-old son and 5-year-old twins, a daughter and a son.

"She loved, loved being a mom," Smalls said. "Her kids were her whole world. She was at every family event and she was always the life of the party. She would be introduced to another family member's friend and they would be like, 'My gosh, she's just so funny, so happy.'

"I'm kind of laid back and reserved, and she would be like, 'Girl, have fun!' I was the big sister with guidance to offer, but in return she was just fun. She was just happy-go-lucky."

The shock of Riley's tragic death still lingers for those who cherished her. That is why Hunt, a Savannah native, paid for the ad to remind folks that her daughter's killer is still out there. If there is no arrest by Sept. 24, Hunt will run an ad again on the three-month anniversary of her daughter's death, Smalls said.

"Mom wanted to do that, so hopefully someone will go to the police and say something," Smalls said. "We're just trying to keep it on people's mind. As time goes on, some tend to forget. But we can't forget. None of us can begin to move on because we know how it happened. Why it happened."

Brunswick police continue to seek the man who knows. As part of the investigation, police want the public's help in locating Chequerdo Dashawn Foy, 20. Police describe Foy as a person of interest, and not a suspect at present. He is Black, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He is believed to be driving a Honda Civic with a temporary license plate of CO415678 that was captured on surveillance video in the area at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Brunswick Police Detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.