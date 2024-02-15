Family seeks $75,000 in damages after child is burned by United Airlines food

A family is suing United Airlines alleging that a defective tray table led to burns and disfigurement on a flight from Tel Aviv to Newark in July 2022.

Michal and Ben Fefferman allege that their daughter, who was 6 years old at the time of the incident and is identified as O.F. in the filing, was burned after being served a hot meal on the flight. The suit, which was filed in federal court in the Northern District of Illinois, said that O.F.’s tray table was slanted downward, causing the meal tray to slip into her lap after the flight attendant set it down.

The suit further alleges that the meal was unreasonably hot and that it caused “foreseeable” burns when it slipped onto O.F.

According to the filing, the Feffermans requested medical attention for their daughter but were told that the plane did not have the appropriate supplies to treat burns.

Airplane medical kits: Wha's in them and what are their limitations?

The Feffermans accused United Airlines of negligence for serving food at an unreasonably hot temperature, failing to maintain tray tables in safe working order, and for not stocking appropriate medical supplies onboard.

The flight did not divert as a result of O.F.’s injuries, and the suit claims she was in “extreme discomfort” for the remainder of the trip.

The family is suing for $75,000 for compensatory damages.

United Airlines told USA TODAY in a statement that it does not comment on pending litigation.

Zach Wichter is a travel reporter based in New York. You can reach him at zwichter@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Family sues United Airlines over inflight meal burn