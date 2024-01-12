Family seeks answers, help as KC police identify 3 bodies found at Northland home

A family searching for answers has started a fundraiser after their loved one was found dead with two of his friends at a Kansas City home in the Northland this week.

The family of Ricky Johnson, 38, created a GoFundMe, as police continue to investigate the circumstances of his death.

“This tragedy has left our family utterly devastated and mourning a tremendous loss,” organizers of the fundraiser said.

“Ricky was not only an adored father to his three beautiful daughters, but also a cherished son, brother, uncle and friend,” the GoFundMe description says.

On Jan. 9, police say a woman was looking for her fiancé near the 5200 block of NW 83rd Terrace. When there was no answer at the door, the woman broke into the basement and found a body on the back porch.

Officers responded to the scene just before 10 p.m. and found two more bodies in the backyard of the Northland home, according to Kansas City police.

At the time of their initial investigation, police said there were no obvious signs of foul play at the scene. Police have released little information about their investigation since that time, but said they initially sought a search warrant for the residence.

Police identify three victims

Officer Corey Carlisle with Kansas City Police confirmed Friday that a warrant was no longer needed after police received consent from the homeowner to search the residence. No other information from police is available, he said.

Organizers of the GoFundMe said the two other bodies found Tuesday were friends of Johnson.

Police identified the victims Friday as Johnson, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and David Harrington, 37.

According to the fundraiser organized for Johnson’s family, money raised will help pay for funeral services and anything extra will go to support his daughters.