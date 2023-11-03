Family seeks answers after two teens shot dead at Halloween house party

EL CAJON, Calif. — A family member of one of two teens shot dead at a Halloween house party in El Cajon last Saturday is speaking out.

“Still feels like it’s the worst nightmare that we still haven’t really woken up from,” said Jennifer Way, the aunt of 16-year old victim DayShan Thomas. The family has established a GoFundMe account.

According to El Cajon Police, there was a party with more than 100 young people at a short-term rental home on Mahogany Drive.

Chaos erupted as Thomas and 18-year-old Ismael Cruz were shot.

“As soon as he arrives, literally getting out of the car from a family member that was dropping him off, didn’t even make it to the stop sign before they heard shots,” Way said.

Police say the shooter ran away, then sped off in a car that was parked nearby.

As partygoers ran from the area, officers found one victim in the yard and the other in the street. Both died at the scene.

Police say the shooting was gang-related and the victims were targeted. They add that does not mean everyone involved was linked to a gang.

Family say they want to set the record straight about their loved one.

“For the last couple years, helping his mother — my sister’s been battling cancer. He’s a kid that kind of really stuck with his sisters and his mom. Definitely wasn’t a situation that I would worry or ever think of him being tied to any affiliation of any concern of mine,” Way said.

