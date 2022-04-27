Family seeks answers about woman's death

Apr. 27—A woman confirmed to have died of a drug overdose remains in the hearts and minds of her family who want to know more about who deposited her body along a roadside — and why.

Her mother, sisters and friends staged a vigil Saturday on Kennedy Square, wearing shirts in memory of 29-year-old Jackie Lynn Rouzzo and toting signs reading, "no peace, no justice," and "justice for Jackie."

Rouzzo's body was discovered by people walking along Cascade Boulevard the evening of March 30. She had been deposited over an embankment near a pond, according to police reports.

State police Cpl. Randy Guy said Monday that Rouzzo's pants had been pulled down, but there were no signs of sexual assault. He said an autopsy confirmed she died of an overdose of several different drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl.

The mystery to the family remains, of who deposited her body.

"We're still uncertain of how she got there," Guy said of the location where Rouzzo was found. "We believe she definitely was transported and discarded there."

Guy said the police have interviewed people who knew her or who had associated with her. The matter remains under investigation.

According to Rouzzo's mother, Patricia Grannis Edmonds, Rouzzo lived with her and Patricia's mother, Patricia Grannis.

"I don't believe she just overdosed and died where they found her," Edmonds said. "Jackie left with someone that night and I kissed her goodbye when she left."

Now all she wants is answers, but the state trooper investigating the case has not been forthcoming with information, she said.

She and another daughter (Jackie's sister), Alex Rouzzo, planned the vigil to keep her daughter's death in the public eye.

Alex Rouzzo said she wasn't home when her sister left that night, but "we were very close. She was my heart."

Jackie "had demons she was fighting," her sister said, but described her sister as a good person.

Jackie was a graduate of New Castle High School, having dropped out while she was pregnant. She went back to school for her diploma and graduated at age 21 at the same time as their younger sister, Tabitha Rouzzo, a Navy sergeant, now 26.

Jackie, a mother of two, had held various jobs, including having been a phone operator at Infocision. According to her mother, she most recently worked at Domino's and was an online college student.

Alex insists someone knows how Jackie got to the stream bank and "we need that one person to speak to the police," she said. "We just need justice at this point. We don't want her to be just another overdose. She was such a wonderful person, and she didn't deserve to out like this. All we can do is pray for answers."

Anyone who has information concerning the circumstances of Jackie's death is asked to call state police at (724) 598-2211.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com

