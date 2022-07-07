Family seeks charges against ‘vigilante justice’ after men throw stone through teen’s car window

Jermaine Jones, 16, along with his parents and attorneys walked out of the Seminole County Courthouse Thursday morning after meeting with state attorney’s office.

“We are fortunate to be here today to have Jermaine with us, because we avoided an Ahmed Arbury situation,” Attorney Greg Francis said in reference to the incident last month in the Forrest Lake subdivision that Jones captured on his cellphone.

He called the actions by neighbors there “vigilante justice” after they stopped the teen for speeding through the neighborhood visiting a friend.

Howard Hughes, 61, and Donald Corsi, 52, are facing criminal charges.

Jones admits to speeding but says he didn’t deserve a rock thrown through his car window. He also said one neighbor pulled a gun on him, but so far no charges have been filed against that individual.

Jones said he feels the color of his skin played a factor in how he was treated.

Corsi and Hughes are scheduled to be arraigned on the charges next month.

