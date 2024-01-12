Family seeks donations to pay for funeral of west Ocala shooting victim

The family of an Ocala man shot and killed a week ago has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for his burial.

Clyde and Darryn Duncan, the aunt and uncle of Patrick "PJ" Stanley, said they're trying to raise money for the funeral.

According to https://www.gofundme.com/f/patrick-pj-stanleys-burial, the goal is $7,000. As of Friday morning, donors had pledged $400.

"We want to give him a decent funeral," Darryn Duncan said.

The shooting

Ocala police officials arrested Kamrun O'Shea Goffe and his cousin Jaden T. Burton not long after the homicide, which occurred on Jan. 6 in west Ocala. The defendants were identified through cameras and witness statements.

Goffe, 23, and Burton, 20, are charged with first-degree murder. Goffe has additional charges of engage in criminal offense with a firearm and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. The men are presently at the county jail and being held without bail.

Patrick "PJ" Stanley

Detectives said one of the men met with Stanley in Ocala and from there gunshots erupted. Stanley ran and was chased by the men.

Stanley ran into a nearby wooded area and at least one man fired shots into the woods, police officials said.

A woman applied a tourniquet on Stanley, who was shot multiple times, and he was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. He was killed just days before his 22nd birthday.

It was the city's first murder of 2024. Last year, city police recorded eight murders, with at least half of them related to gun violence.

About 'PJ'

Stanley's mother, Latasha Duncan, said her son was very quiet, loved his family and adored his brothers and sisters. Stanley was born and raised in Ocala and was a graduate of Belleview High School, his family said.

He was the oldest of six children ranging in age from 8 to 21. Duncan said her son protected his siblings. She said he was especially close to his 8-year-old brother. Stanley's aunt said her youngest nephew is asking for his brother.

"He wants to know where is his brother," she said.

His mother said her son "loved football, watch movies and listening to music."

His aunt and uncle said their nephew loved everything about Florida State Seminole.

"He loved to play around and have fun," Darryn Duncan said.

Missing 'PJ'

Family members said they miss Stanley.

"I miss him calling on me, being there for the family, him being helpful, I miss everything about him," Stanley's mother said.

His aunt and uncle said they miss "seeing him, him visiting us and his big smile."

For the cousins charged with her nephew's death, Stanley's aunt said while it's hard, she will forgive because "that's what the Lord requires."

The victim's aunt said officials from D. Williams Mortuary Services LLC from Gainesville have told them they need the money for the funeral by Jan. 16. Family members say tentatively, they would like to have Stanley's funeral on Jan. 20.

