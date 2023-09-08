Family seeks help to find man missing for 2 years

Sep. 8—The father of Ethan Ristow, missing for two years, is begging for help.

"We are asking the public to think back and remember if they saw anything on Aug. 20 or 21, 2021, around Highway 87 and Shea Boulevard," said Ethan Ristow Sr.

The Ristows, a family of four living in Scottsdale, were out and about, enjoying a relatively cool summer afternoon.

On Aug. 20, 2021, Ethan Benjamin Ristow — then 37 — took his wife and two young sons to Fountain Hills. After lunch, they went to a popular splash pad.

Driving home, Ethan decided to try an off-road trail near Shea Boulevard and Highway 87. But his 2006 Toyota Highlander had engine problems, so Ethan went to look for help.

He has not been seen since.

After Ethan's disappearance, his wife and sons waited a few hours and then made their way to the highway, where they were picked up by a good Samaritan. "Ethan's wife and sons are safe," said his father.

According to his father, "Ethan did not have his phone on him when he separated from his family."

The elder Ristow said Ethan is 5 foot 8, 170 pounds, with short brown hair or a shaved head and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing green workout pants, no shirt, black boots and glasses.

The area he went missing on is Salt River Pima-Maricopa tribal land.

"The Salt River Police are in charge of the case," Ethan's father said. "The case is still an open missing persons case. Shortly after Ethan's disappearance SRPD was very helpful conducting searches along with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and the FBI."

The last search was at the beginning of December 2021, he added.

"There was no evidence found for Ethan's whereabouts," the father said.

"I wish that SRPD would continue and expand the searches because Ethan's body may still be on Salt River Pima Maricopa land. There is a chance that Ethan is alive somewhere, so the worry doesn't go away for his family and friends.

"We want to find Ethan."

Ethan's father asks anyone with possible information regarding the missing man to call the Salt River Police at 480-850-9230.