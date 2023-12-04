Family seeks help after Missouri highway worker seriously injured by flying tire

Jacob Detherage and his young family were just six months removed from a serious vehicle accident when misfortune struck again on the same stretch of highway.

The Missouri Department of Transportation employee was working in a median on Highway 13 just north of Bolivar, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol, when a tire came off the axle of a passing pick-up truck and struck Detherage.

The speed and size of the tire that came off the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado on Nov. 26 rendered the 28-year-old Bolivar man unconscious. The near-fatal impact left Detherage with several broken bones throughout the right side of his body, including his jaw, which was wired shut.

MoDOT worker Jacob Detherage was hit by a tire that came off the axle of a pick-up truck on Nov. 26.

Detherage has undergone multiple surgeries. A bad reaction to anesthesia, according to family friend Tonya Beard, led to him being transported to the ICU.

The Detherage family declined an interview Monday with the News-Leader, but Beard gave an update saying her friend had successfully begun the physical therapy process at the hospital.

The financial recovery from what is widely considered a "freak" accident could also take a while.

In the midst of the holiday season, Beard said the family is facing financial hardship in the wake of the accident. The husband and father of three children was the family's sole income earner before the injury.

Detherage has insurance through his employer, but with medical bills and other living expenses piling up during his absence from work, a GoFundMe page has been created to offer some help.

As of Monday afternoon, the page had raised $6,343. Others have the option of donating via Cash App to his wife (@CortneyDetherage) or a benefit account for the family at Oak Star Bank.

The vehicle accident in May that injured six people left the Detherage family without a car and living in a camper Walker described as "falling apart."

"Winters in a camper are extremely hard," Beard said. "We would love to get their home winter-ready for him and his family."

