Family seeks help solving murders 10 years later

Dec. 16—ANDOVER — It has been a decade since Holly Senykoff and John Magee's parents, John and Geraldine Magee, were found murdered in their Andover home.

As the anniversary nears, Senykoff and Magee are once again asking for assistance from anyone who might recall even the smallest detail to help solve the case.

"It's been almost 10 years since the tragic deaths of Jack and Jeri Magee. Our family has lost 10 years of love, smiles, wisdom, support and happiness with them. For the past decade, we have hoped and prayed for answers and closure to this horrible crime," Senykoff and Magee said in a statement through Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.

"We hope that the 10-year commemoration of this terrible event will encourage those who have information on this crime to come forward. The time is now and this injustice should not continue. We support the authorities in their investigation, and hope that they will be able to bring this case to a clear conclusion soon," they stated.

"Jack and Jeri will live forever in our hearts and memories," they continued. "But the people who committed this act are still at large, and they need to be brought to justice. We ask that anyone who has any knowledge of what happened to Jack and Jeri immediately come forward to the Andover Police Department. Please help us solve this crime."

Over the past decade law enforcement from the Andover Police Department, Massachusetts State Police and FBI have chased down leads to try and solve the mysterious double homicide.

On the morning of Dec. 14, 2011, John "Jack" Magee, 69, and Geraldine "Jeri" Magee, 67, were both found shot dead in their home at 7 Orchard Crossing. Their bodies were discovered that morning by their daughter, Holly Senykoff, who was dropping off her children at the time.

In the initial police log entry for the incident, a police dispatcher noted "they are lying on the ground with blood coming out, she (the daughter) believes they are beyond any help." In January 2012, two death certificates from the state's Medical Examiner's Office asserted that John died of gunshot wounds to the head, neck and chest, from one or possibly more assailants over a period of seconds. Geraldine was killed by a single shot to the head.

The day before the murders, John went to a construction site in Reading where his company was building several houses. While he was there, he spoke with his son John Magee III about picking up building materials in Boston and bringing them to the site the next day. Jack Magee reportedly left the construction site around 3 p.m.

Senykoff told police that on Dec. 13, she spoke to her mother around 4:25 p.m., regarding plans for the next day. Senykoff said her mother agreed to watch her grandchildren while Senykoff went shopping for Christmas presents. Senykoff also said she believed she could hear her father talking in the background and assumed that he was home with Geraldine.

John Magee III was at the Magee Construction office, in the basement of his parent's Andover home, researching some information about the supplies he had to pick up in Boston. According to Blodgett, he left his parents' home around 4:30 p.m., Dec. 13.

"At approximately 9:19 the next morning, Andover police received a 911 call from Holly reporting that she found her parents dead in their home," Blodgett said during a press conference in 2015. "The investigation began immediately."

On Dec. 13, 2011, the night before the murders, a black Lexus SUV owned by the Magees was found burning on Prince Street in Boston's North End.

Police conducted dozens of interviews with family, friends and Magees' employees in Massachusetts and Jupiter, Florida, where the Magees had a second home.

However, the murder has yet to be solved.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the District Attorney's Office at 978-745-8908 or the Andover Police Anonymous Tip Line at 978-623-3560.