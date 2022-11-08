Family seeks justice after Celebration High School student sexually assaulted by boys in locker room

A Central Florida father is speaking out for the first time after he says his son was sexually assaulted in a locker room at Celebration High School last month by three other boys.

No one has been arrested or charged, but the family says they want justice.

The father, whom Channel 9 is not identifying, said Oct. 28 is a day his family can’t stop reliving.

His son was almost done with his day at Celebration High School when the three older boys “went into the locker room and tried to change his clothes and they came over to him.”

“One held his leg, one held his torso and got him to the ground,” the father said. “My son was screaming ‘Stop, stop, let me go.’ He tried to shield his face.”

In the report, deputies said they tried to contact the child’s father but couldn’t. The dad said he didn’t know what happened until the next day, when a deputy came to his door.

“We knew something was wrong with him, but now I understand he was too ashamed and embarrassed,” the father said. “I was very shocked, I was heartbroken, I was angry.”

In the heavily redacted report from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy wrote that based on his investigation, he found probable cause of lewd and lascivious conduct and battery.

The Osceola County School District said it can’t comment due to law enforcement involvement, but it is handling discipline per its student code of conduct.

The father said the case “should be dealt with criminally to ensure that no one else, on other minor (has) to suffer from sexual abuse.”

According to the report, the state attorney’s office is investigating the case.

The father said his family has pressed charges, but hasn’t heard from any of the boys or their families.

