Family seeks justice after couple caught on camera robbing woman, 89, in Orlando

Orlando police are hunting for a couple accused of targeting an elderly woman and stealing some irreplaceable items.

The victim’s own surveillance cameras inside the house caught part of the crime on camera, showing the couple pulling what looks a safe throughout the home.

Neldie Rey’s family said the 89-year-old victim is too scared to go home.

Whlie the burglars didn’t hurt Rey, they left her with emotional scars that are preventing her from returning home.

Surveillance video shows the woman in black walking in and out of the home, paying close attention to Rey’s belongings, and slipping up when asked her name.

It’s all believed to be in an effort to distract the elderly woman. Right after they walked outside, this man walked inside.

After 15 minutes, the suspect took off “with all her personal papers, her wedding ring – all the things you just can’t replace,” Rey’s son Antonio Rey said.

Rey’s son drove to Orlando with his wife after the situation left his mom in complete panic, resulting in a visit to the hospital.

“Her mind is incredible unstable now,” Rey said. “We can’t seem to get her out of the hospital because she is scared.”

The family said they hope spreading the word and showing images will help police catch the two suspects who not only robbed Rey of her valuables, but her peace of mind.

“They’re not going to keep doing this, figuring they won’t get caught,” Rey said. “These people won’t change.”





