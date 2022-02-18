Family seeks justice for girl shot dead by robbery victim

AFP

Following a ban on Islamic headscarves in schools in a southern Indian state that sparked protests, Facebook posts shared two photos that they claimed both show a Muslim student who was harassed for wearing a hijab at a college. The posts claimed one of the photos shows the student without her hijab, and accused her of hypocrisy. In fact, the photo shows a different woman, who told AFP her image had been misused. "Whoever thinks these are two different women needs to wear glasses," reads a Hindi