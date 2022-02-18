Family seeks justice for girl shot dead by robbery victim
Arlene Alvarez was shot by a man who opened fire when he was robbed at an ATM in Houston on Monday night.
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Arlene Alvarez was shot by a man who opened fire when he was robbed at an ATM in Houston on Monday night.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
LeBron James was at the Super Bowl Sunday when he saw Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams rally in the fourth quarter to win a championship. With Donald courtside for the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday night, James took some inspiration from Donald and had a fourth-quarter rally of his own, despite the Lakers' version of AD being injured earlier.
Former President Donald Trump is dealing with another legal setback in New York
As the raucous presidential election campaign season kicked off in the Philippines, social media posts claimed a rally for opposition hopeful Vice President Leni Robredo in February was the "biggest in the history of Philippine politics". The posts included purported crowd estimates from local police and the Associated Press (AP) news agency. However, representatives for the Philippine police and AP separately told AFP they did not issue the crowd estimates indicated in the false posts. An offic
Goodbye, colorful neon dancing ladies. Ta-ta, to the giant cat. Club Pink Pussycat appears to be no longer.
A judge has now blocked the release of records from the investigation. ABC News' Mona Kosar Abdi has more on the case.
Following a ban on Islamic headscarves in schools in a southern Indian state that sparked protests, Facebook posts shared two photos that they claimed both show a Muslim student who was harassed for wearing a hijab at a college. The posts claimed one of the photos shows the student without her hijab, and accused her of hypocrisy. In fact, the photo shows a different woman, who told AFP her image had been misused. "Whoever thinks these are two different women needs to wear glasses," reads a Hindi
Dinner on the table with minimal effort? Sign us up!
Matthew Fletcher, Marion "Suge" Knight's former lawyer, pleads guilty to conspiracy and perjury and will be barred from practicing law for life.
Joseph Darosa tried to elude an investigation that was closing in on his illegal weapons possession by jumping off the Washington Bridge, police say.
CLSA analyst Soobin Park cuts her price target on NIO stock to $35 a share from $60, but retains her Buy rating on the stock.
Menu hacks and secret recipes from fast-food spots are popular, but are they worth it? We tried them at McDonald's and Starbucks. Here's our review.
Micro-apartments are an option for people who want to live in downtown urban areas but can't afford the rent of standard or studio apartments.
A lawyer who faces a criminal charge stemming from special counsel John Durham's probe into the FBI's investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign on Thursday asked a federal judge to dismiss the case against him. Michael Sussmann requested the dismissal of his single criminal count of making a false statement to the FBI, calling it in court papers "a case of extraordinary prosecutorial overreach.""Allowing this case to go forward would risk...
A Georgetown University Law Center professor apologized after a video surfaced last week showing him using a racial slur when calling on a student in class.
"Carnival's CARE team is providing support to the guest's husband who was traveling with her," Carnival Cruise Line said a in statement
The Louisville, Ky., chapter of Black Lives Matter raised and paid $100,000 bail Wednesday for the release of a jailed activist who was charged with attempted murder of a mayoral candidate.
“Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan announced “Kansas City” in December. But the mafia series got a new name, and a new setting.
The new "Flight Pass" lets you take up to six, 12, or 24 flights a year on select West Coast routes.
The ouster of San Francisco school board members over COVID-19 issues bodes poorly for Democrats come November.
A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman outside a Foot Locker store in the Fairfax District Wednesday afternoon, police said.