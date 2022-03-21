Family and servicemen mourn Ukrainian soldier

Motley Fool

This may be an unpopular opinion at the moment, but I think Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) could be an attractive buy-and-hold stock for the long term. The company has been absolutely crushed on the market, down 76% from its all-time high set just a few months ago, but there are some positives for Rivian's business. Despite production challenges, Rivian does expect to ramp up to 25,000 vehicles produced in 2022.