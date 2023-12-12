Family Services of North Alabama Expands Services for Marshall County Residents | Dec. 11, 2023 | News 19 at 9 p.m.

WHNT - Huntsville

A Marshall County nonprofit specializing in victim services & prevention and workforce development & education is expanding its services to offer more to residents in the county.

Recommended Stories

  • A comprehensive list of 2023 tech layoffs

    Earlier this year, mass workforce reductions were driven by the biggest names in tech like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Yahoo, Meta and Zoom. Has reportedly laid off 15 people across various departments.

  • Jury sides with Epic Games in its antitrust lawsuit against Google

    A jury has sided with Epic Games in its antitrust lawsuit against Google.

  • 23andMe changes to terms of service are 'cynical' and 'self-serving,’ lawyers say

    Two days before 23andMe disclosed that hackers had accessed the personal and genetic data of almost 7 million customers, the genetic testing giant updated its terms of service. The changes are an effort to make it more difficult for the victims of the breach to band together in filing a legal claim against the company, according to lawyers who specialize in representing victims of data breaches and the arbitration process. Three lawyers interviewed by TechCrunch called the changes in 23andMe’s terms of service with their customers “cynical,” “self-serving,” and “a desperate attempt” to protect itself and deter customers from exercising their legal rights following the massive breach of customer data.

  • Macy's shares surge after buyout bid, but unlocking its real estate value will take work

    The famed retailer has a multibillion-dollar portfolio, but getting full value for it won't be easy.

  • Macy's mulls $5.8 billion buyout offer, as stock surges after the news

    Macy's shareholders receive an early holiday season gift.

  • US healthcare giant Norton says hackers stole millions of patients' data during ransomware attack

    Kentucky-based nonprofit healthcare system Norton Healthcare has confirmed that hackers accessed the personal data of millions of patients and employees during an earlier ransomware attack. In a filing with Maine’s attorney general on Friday, Norton said that the sensitive data of approximately 2.5 million patients, as well as employees and their dependants, was accessed during its May ransomware attack. In a letter sent to those affected, the nonprofit said that hackers had access to “certain network storage devices between May 7 and May 9," but did not access Norton Healthcare’s medical record system or Norton MyChart, its electronic medical record system.

  • This powerful, reliable laptop is an unreal $260 — that's over 75% off

    'Super-fast startup and lots of storage for all of my needs,' said an impressed reviewer of the bestseller.

  • iOS 17.2 and Apple's new Journal app are now available

    Apple is rolling out iOS 17.2, which includes a new Journal app and a bunch of other updates.

  • Apple will reportedly reward artists for offering music in spatial audio

    Artists who offer their music in spatial audio on Apple Music might receive higher royalties starting next year.

  • With regulation looming, Citrusx helps ensure AI models are in compliance

    Today, Citrusx, an early-stage startup out of Israel, emerged with a $4.5 million seed investment to build a software service to help companies stay in compliance, whether with internal company rules or broader government regulations. "The need for AI is tremendous, and companies put a lot of effort into it, but there is a big bottleneck in taking those models to production,” company co-founder and CEO Noa Srebrnik said. “So in order to really work properly with those AI models, as we worked with the regular programming, we needed a product that helped us to make sure the models are working properly and to make sure that we can trust and be accountable to those models in order to take them to production,” she said.

  • 'The perfect travel shawl': This elegant and versatile knit poncho is just $22

    Lightweight and flattering, more than 2,700 shoppers love this drapey and stylish cold-weather accessory.

  • The EU has reached a historic regulatory agreement over AI development

    The EU has reached a historic regulation agreement over the development of future AI systems.

  • The 14 best deals to grab at Walmart this weekend

    Don't miss out on these deals.

  • 23andMe frantically changed its terms of service to prevent hacked customers from suing

    In an email sent to customers earlier this week viewed by Engadget, the company announced that it had made updates to the “Dispute Resolution and Arbitration section” of its terms of service that would prevent customers from filing class action lawsuits.

  • Snapchat+ keeps growing as net revenue tops $20M for first time

    Snapchat's premium subscription is showing no signs of slowing growth as it comes off its best month ever, in terms of in-app revenue, new data indicates. As it turns out, many of Snapchat's younger users are willing to pay for the perks of Snapchat+, which offers tools to enhance stories, pin a Best Friend and change the app icon, as well as gain early access to new features, including new AI features, and much more. In November, the subscription offering topped $20 million in net revenue (after app store fees) for the first time, while subscription revenue rose by double digits in almost every country where Snapchat+ is live.

  • Arkane Lyon is making a Blade game and we're all very excited

    Arkane Lyon, the developer of Deathloop, is making a game based on Marvel’s Blade. This is a single-player adventure that’ll task you with killing vampires.

  • Tumblr tests 'Communities,' semi-private groups with their own moderators and feeds

    After scaling back operations and reassigning staff to other projects, Tumblr owner Automattic's CEO Matt Mullenweg said that the company would home in on the parts of Tumblr's service that worked and kill those that didn't -- as it did with the subscription offering, Post+ last month. Now the company wants to focus on the former by launching a new feature that capitalizes on something Tumblr already does well: help people find communities. Today, the Tumblr Labs division announced the launch of "Communities," an experimental feature that offers a new, dedicated space on the platform for people to network around topics of interest, separate from the main dashboard.

  • More than 29,000 Amazon shoppers swear by these 'squat-proof' leggings — and now they're up to 30% off

    Fans agree they're similar to Lululemon's Align bottoms — at a fraction of the cost.

  • US indicts alleged Russian hackers for years-long cyber espionage campaign against Western countries

    U.S. authorities have indicted two hackers linked to Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) for allegedly carrying out a years-long cyber espionage campaign targeting government officials. The Department of Justice alleged on Thursday that Ruslan Aleksandrovich Peretyatko, an officer with the FSB intelligence service, and IT worker Andrey Stanislavovich Korinets attempted to compromise the computers of employees at multiple U.S. government agencies, including the Department of Defense and Department of Energy, between October 2016 and October 2022. The indictment also alleges that the conspirators — known publicly by the name “Callisto Group” —  targeted military and government officials, think-tank researchers and staff, and journalists in the United Kingdom and elsewhere, using sophisticated spear-phishing emails that purported to have come from email providers suggesting users had violated terms of service.

  • Amazon will no longer accept Venmo as a payment option starting next month

    Amazon is dropping Venmo as a payment option next month, the PayPal owned mobile payment service announced on its website. The official announcement comes as Amazon notified users last night via email that Venmo will no longer be accepted on Amazon.com starting January 10, 2024. Amazon will still, however, accept Venmo debit and credit cards.