Family set up fundraiser to bring back man injured in Thailand

The family of a man from West Sussex injured in Thailand have set up a fundraiser to bring him back to the UK.

Adrian Wallace, 34, has been in a coma since being seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Phuket, his mother Julie Hopkins says.

She described the situation as a "nightmare" for the family.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office says it is providing consular assistance to the family of a British national in Thailand.

Ms Hopkins says her son's injuries include a broken leg, severe head injury, knee fracture, broken rib, broken arm, shattered pelvis and dislocated hip and facial trauma.

She said she is "very anxious".

"I keep trying to work out what is the best thing to do."

Insurance

Ms Hopkins says she "cannot sleep" due to thinking of all the "possible outcomes".

The family posted online: "Adrian was travelling alone and we do not have any record of insurance for him.

"Since he is in a coma and has been since the crash, we have no way of accessing any information from him."

The family are hoping to fundraise enough money to pay for his medical bills and bring him home via medical repatriation when he is well enough to travel.

The family say they believe a car collided with the motorcycle Mr Wallace was riding on 3 January.

They said the need to raise at least £65,000, to cover his on-going hospital care and the cost of medical repatriation.

