Family sets up fundraiser for shooting victim

Feb. 23—SALEM — The mother of a Lynn man seriously injured in the Valentine's Day shooting outside a downtown Salem restaurant has so far raised more than $17,000 to help with her son's medical bills through a GoFundMe page.

Delroy Lindsay, 26, was shot and, a prosecutor said in court last week, paralyzed, allegedly by a Hyde Park man named David "Banga" Avalo.

The two men did not know each other. Lindsay was a frequent patron at Brothers Taverna on Derby Street. The restaurant posted a link to the fundraiser last week.

During Avalo's arraignment last week, a prosecutor detailed how he had been turned away from the restaurant because it had reached capacity.

Avalo allegedly got into a confrontation with someone else outside the restaurant.

Lindsay's mother, Kendra Owens, said in her GoFundMe appeal that "Unfortunately the turn of events ended with him being shot by a person he didn't know while he was trying to help his friends."

Owens did not respond to a message asking for more information about how Lindsay is doing.

In her post, Owens described Lindsay as a peacemaker.

"If you know Delroy, you know he was always the one in the group that mended any problems he saw," she wrote. "It was important to him that everyone got along or were at least civil and for this he has suffered."

Owens said in her post that Lindsay will need months of physical rehabilitation to recover.

His alleged assailant, Avalo, who has ties to Salem, has a record dating back to his teen years. In 2018, Avalo was arrested twice by Salem police, in the second case on drug trafficking charges and assault and battery on a police officer that were later reduced as part of a plea agreement.

He was released from prison last September after earning a year's worth of "good time" credit, cutting his sentence by a third. He is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday for a hearing to determine whether he poses a danger to the public if released.

He will also be brought to Salem Superior Court at a future date to face a hearing on whether he has violated his probation in the 2018 case.

Link to fundraiser: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-delroy-lindsay-have-a-speedy-recovery