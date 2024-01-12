Family settles dispute with Eagle that could have resulted in steep code violation fines

Erica and Zach Mallory stand under their Mallory Meadows sign inside the Thomas Greenhouse near Mukwonago during the winter's farm market February 2020. The couple, which operates a 4-acre farm in the town of Eagle, have settled a code violation dispute with Eagle officials that grew into a lawsuit.

TOWN OF EAGLE - Under a settlement agreement, a farming couple has ended a lawsuit that alleged town officials cited them for code violations in retaliation for their outspoken criticisms on land-usage restrictions.

It was one of two such cases filed in 2020 involving residents who were at odds with town officials over their compliance with zoning requirements that limit how rural properties can be used, though each case differed in how the disputes started and advanced.

In the case involving Erica and Zach Mallory, fines previously tied to citations have been set aside under the settlement, which also addressed town enforcement practices.

Zoning concerns escalated into long legal fight

The Mallorys, who operate a home-based farm business just south of the village of Eagle and in the past have sold produce and more on site and at local farmers markets, had faced $20,000 in fines after town officials asserted their property had too many outbuildings and a livestock barn that was too close to a lot line.

Those citations came after a dispute with a neighbor and concerns about their on-site operations. The Mallorys, who were vocal about their efforts to satisfy a growing demand for locally-based food sources, spoke up at town meetings and on social media.

The couple, which were forced to modify their operations, called the use of the citations "an abuse of power."

Officials disputed the Mallorys' take, arguing the town was only enforcing zoning and land-use standards, including a code restriction on the operation of a retail business without a permit within a rural property.

Town representatives were initially rebuffed by the couple during a planned inspection, forcing the town to obtain an inspection warrant, officials said in 2020, adding that the couple's efforts seemed bent on intimidating public officials.

With both sides entrenched in their positions, the Mallorys sought legal help from the Institute for Justice — a national libertarian, civil liberties, public interest law firm — to protect their position and bring the issues to a federal court. Their case, in part, hinged on claims of violations of their First Amendment freedom of speech constitutional rights.

They were joined by another Eagle family, Annalyse and Joseph Victor, who were facing even heftier fines and fees totaling $87,000 for zoning concerns for their practice of parking semi trucks on their roughly 10-acre property. (The Victors settled their dispute with the town in 2022 under terms that could not be publicly disclosed under their agreement. Their lawsuit in state court was dismissed under the settlement.)

Settlement reached after three-year battle

With the Mallorys' case approaching a trial date in January, the Institute for Justice announced Jan. 11 that the couple and the town had also reached a settlement.

Under that settlement, the couple will not face any fines or fees for the original alleged ordinance violations, the firm said in a news release.

The Institute for Justice said the settlement also helped pave the way for policy reforms by the town, including granting a 30-day grace period with a 30-day extension upon request to allow those cited to fix any alleged violations before facing fines.

"We are pleased to have reached such a positive resolution in this case,” Institute for Justice attorney Kirby Thomas West said in a statement. "We commend the town and the members of the Town Board for working with IJ to strengthen protections for property rights and to ensure that the ordinance enforcement process cannot be weaponized to violate anyone's First Amendment rights. All citizens of Eagle will benefit from these important reforms."

In a separate statement, Erica Mallory said the resolution serves a purpose they likewise had sought beyond their own interests.

"Our intent through this entire experience was to make sure other people's constitutional rights were recognized and honored, and this agreement makes progress for all in the Town of Eagle."

Town officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Settlement ends fight between farm family and Eagle town officials