Family of Shanquella Robinson holds rally in Washington, says investigation is in U.S. hands

The family of Shanquella Robinson, along with many supporters, called on the State Department and Department of Justice to take action Friday morning, since the U.S. has not provided the family with much information about their investigation.

Months after Shanquella was killed on a trip to Mexico, the Robinsons have not wavered in their search for the truth about what really happened to their daughter. They gathered in Washington, D.C., with attorneys and supporters, saying the U.S. needs to pick up the ball on the investigation.

Attorneys Sue-Ann Robinson and Ben Crump say the Robinson family has been patient enough with the State Department and Department of Justice, but now is the time for answers.

“The ball is clearly in United States court. The state department and the department of justice, the ball is in your court; do what you have to do,” Sue-Ann Robinson said.

Prosecutors in Mexico say that an arrest warrant has been issued for one of the people who accompanied Shanquella on the trip to Mexico. That person hasn’t been officially identified.

