Car belonging to Brissa Romero recovered from retention pond
The car belonging to missing teen Brissa Romero was pulled from a retention pond in Vernon Hills Monday afternoon.
The car belonging to missing teen Brissa Romero was pulled from a retention pond in Vernon Hills Monday afternoon.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
A standard car insurance policy may not cover a stolen car, but some optional coverages will.
Jordan Love and the Packers look to keep rolling against the Giants in Week 14. And Will Levis looks to get back on track vs. the Dolphins.
While Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers sit at the top of this draft class, the consensus strength lies in the group of forwards and centers who are eligible.
The famed retailer has a multibillion-dollar portfolio, but getting full value for it won't be easy.
Maye and USC's Caleb Williams are considered the top two quarterbacks in the class of 2024.
Justin Herbert sustained a second fractured finger, this time on his right hand against the Broncos.
'Saved my tires': Almost 45,000 fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure.
Stroud will be required to pass a neurological exam before returning to the field for a Texans team fighting for a playoff spot.
Investors are counting down to key consumer inflation data and the Fed's last policy decision of the year.
Hartman threw 24 TDs and 8 interceptions in 2023.
Bulgari Aluminum Vision Gran Turismo Concept coming to GT7 next year. Debuted with a limited-edition Aluminum watch, buyers get early access.
Semiconductors have in recent years become a focal point in the U.S.'s efforts to impede China's technological advancement. Now Washington has its eye on yet another red-hot tech sector where China is making great strides: batteries for electric vehicles. Earlier this month, the Departments of Treasury and Energy proposed rules that would limit electric vehicle buyers from claiming tax credits if their cars contain battery materials from China and other countries considered "hostile" to the U.S. Under President Joe Biden’s signature climate law approved last year, consumers are entitled to up to $7,500 in subsidies for purchases of EVs made in the U.S. using largely domestic materials.
USC has lost three of its last four games, including Sunday’s overtime loss to Long Beach State.
How can the NFL fix its officiating problem as mistakes continue to pile up in high-leverage situations and important games?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a bold choice at the end of their game. Was it the right call?
Reluctant to play, huh?
Just days after suffering a high ankle sprain, Trevor Lawrence couldn't rally Jacksonville past Cleveland.
Mobile EV charging startups seek to fill public charging gaps such as in remote locations and parking complexes.