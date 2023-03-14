Family shares photos of KC man killed a year ago, hoping to help police find his killer

The family of a Kansas City man who was fatally shot a year ago has shared photos of him and pleaded for people to come forward with tips to help police solve his killing, a police spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Samuel Zamudio Beltran, 63, was fatally shot about 9:15 p.m. Feb. 10, 2022 at the Willowind Apartments in the 4000 block of Willow Avenue, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Police found Beltran in the foyer of an apartment building suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beltran’s family, who lives outside of the United States, have been in regular contact with detectives. They told police that Beltran was a loving father who worked hard to provide a good life for them.

They shared photos of Beltran and are pleading for anyone with information about the killing to come forward and speak with detectives or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

There is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.