Family of shooting victim calling for independent investigation

May 20—WOODBINE — Lawyers for the family of a woman killed May 4 by Camden County deputies serving a drug-related search warrant are calling for an independent investigation.

Reginald Greene, a lawyer representing the family of Latoya Denise James, 37, said James was never given enough time to answer the door when deputies tried to serve the warrant.

Greene compared the shooting incident to last year's shooting death of Brianna Taylor in her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment.

According to video from the lone deputy wearing a body camera, Greene said occupants were given no time before deputies kicked in the door.

"In less than one second, the door was kicked open and guns were blazing," he said. "Kicking doors down at four o'clock in the morning is not the way to serve a warrant. They were given no time to respond."

Another occupant, Varshawn Lamont Brown, 46, was wounded by deputies and remains hospitalized, said Malik Shabazz, another lawyer representing James' family.

Lawyers would not confirm or deny if they have talked with Brown.

Shabazz said he has "serious problems" with the way the search warrant was served. He described the way deputies burst into the home as the equivalent of a no-knock warrant.

"They rush into the house, and Ms. James is shot," he said. "We're here to denounce the shooting."

Shabazz is calling for an investigation to determine who fired the first shots. He later introduced Betty Jean Murphy-James, the shooting victim's mother, to show the impact the shooting has had on those close to James.

"She didn't deserve this," Murphy-James said, fighting tears. "She was the sweetest person in the world. I want her back."

The Rev. Mack Knight said James was not a threat to deputies and questioned how many more unarmed Black people have to die at the hands of law enforcement officials before changes are made.

"This has been going on too much," he said. "The narrative has to change. She was no threat. There was no justifiable reason to shoot her."

Both lawyers said they want to see the entire video from the body camera, and they questioned why all the deputies involved in the raid weren't wearing body cameras.

"We will continue to investigate and shed as much light as possible on this," Greene said. "We aren't rushing to judgment. We are rushing to justice."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to conduct an independent investigation by the Camden County Sheriff's Office shortly after the incident.

Once the GBI completes its investigation, the results will be turned over to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.