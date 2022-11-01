Family of shooting victim increases reward for information in his death

The family of a man shot and killed in Memphis is increasing the reward for information leading to an arrest in his death.

The shooting happened on Henry Avenue on Aug. 28.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition but later died, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The suspects were three men who drove up to the victim in a dark-colored Infiniti.

Police said two men got out of the vehicle armed with guns and fought the victim.

During the fight, he was shot several times before the suspects fled in the Infiniti.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

