Family of shooting victim protests after suspect granted recognizance bond

The family of an Augusta man killed in a July 26 shooting hosted a vigil outside of the Augusta Judicial Center Friday afternoon, calling for the judge to revoke bond for the suspect.

Anthony Lee Flowers, 33, died after being shot in the head and neck on July 26 at the C Corner Convenience Store on Wheeless Road.

Frederick McNeal, 62, was indicted Friday morning for malice murder, felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was granted a signature bond on Aug. 26 by Judge Daniel J. Craig.

Vigil: Friday vigil to memorialize Augusta murder victim in wake of suspect receiving bond

Shooting arrest: Arrest made after Augusta man killed in Tuesday morning shooting

Flowers' sister, Stacey Henry McCullough, voiced her opinions, during the vigil, on the man she accuses of taking her brother's life.

"To the animal that hunted my brother down, I watched my mother and father cry in agony over the pain that your sick games caused," McCullough said. "It's a shame that you decided that you could play God and determine my brother's fate. I let this be the last time that I acknowledge your presence – I hope my brother is sitting next to you smiling, dancing and haunting you forever."

She added her concerns about McNeal's release.

"To add insult to injury, you are still on the street," McCullough said. "To Judge Craig, that let you out, are you really a judge – and honorable at that. Does due process not apply to the victim and families. Revoke the bond that you granted or step down and let a real judge fix it."

Flowers' father, Selby, said the family has not received justice.

"My question to the judge is would you let this guy in your neighborhood, around your family," he said. "I guess my son's life didn't matter to you because if it did, you would not have this indicted murderer walking the streets."

Organizations, officials weigh in

Niki Gunter, communication lead of the Augusta chapter of Moms Demand Action, spoke at the vigil, emphasizing national gun violence issues.

Story continues

"We are committed to keeping families safe in our communities and the uptick in violence here in Augusta is unacceptable," Gunter said. "This is preventable. We must do better to protect our community by keeping guns out of the hands of people who should not have them and by not releasing killers back onto our streets."

Augusta District Attorney Jared Williams said his office opposed the bond decision.

"This is a murder case," Williams said. "There is a victim, a grieving family, a community deserving of safety. Despite our opposition, whether to grant or deny bond is solely the judge’s decision."

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Georgia judge issues murder suspect no-cost bond, family speaks out