Family Sings Acapella Version of 'Push It' Before Delivery in Amazing Viral Post

January 3, 2018

Some women take to breathing exercises and ice chips as a means of getting through their contractions, but what about acapella singing? One family is making headlines for their smooth take on Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It” and we are blown away. You’re going to want to check this out for yourself.

Jordan Houston and his wife, Jadie Phelps, welcomed their daughter Alaya Jae in the best way—with one epic family sing along. We’ve never seen a delivery room as lively as this, and Facebook users alike can feel the love:

"This is AMAZING!!! Great support system!!!! My SIL had a 41-hour labor with their first son. I made sure to send link to my bro and tell him get on his beatbox skills so baby girl can cut the time down 💜 S&P beats motivates me, why not try it! Makes me smile just to see other families sharing the good things in life like this," wrote Maria Ann.

"This is so funny and the amount of support in the room for her is incredible," wrote Allana Gordy.

"Wow don’t ya just wish your [labor] was this enjoyable 😂 time for another just to do it like this aha," wrote Sarah Wilson.

With all the excitement happening in the Baylor All Saint Medical Center delivery room in Fort Worth, TX, little baby Alaya Jae couldn’t wait to meet her amazing family. Houston took to Facebook to share that their daughter arrived in just 10 minutes after the video took place. She was greeted by her mother, father, uncle, grandma, and aunt.

It’s clear Alaya Jae is in amazing hands as a member of this musically gifted family. Congratulations Jordan and Jadie on your beautiful little girl!