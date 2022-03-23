Family of slain 14-year-old girl says $45,000 bond for teen suspect 'a slap in the face'

Surrounded by family, Heather Corley, center, painfully describes in this file photo the events on the Fourth of July 2020, when her 14-year-old daughter Indiah was mortally wounded by a gunman who opened fire on an outdoor barbecue. Indiah died a week later. Two other girls were wounded in the attack.

The family of Indiah Corley, a 14-year-old straight-A student who was mortally wounded at a Fourth of July barbecue in 2020, says they are "furious" after the teen accused of killing her was given a $45,000 bond by a Franklin County judge.

Michael Rashawn Green, 18, is accused of firing into a crowd of teenagers who were at a barbeque around 7 p.m. on July 4, 2020 on the 1000 block of Vesta Avenue in South Linden. Corley was struck in the head and died a week later. Two other teens were hospitalized, but survived their injuries.

Green, who court records show had addresses in Merion Village and a homeless shelter Downtown, was finally arrested earlier this month after more than 18 months of investigation by Columbus police homicide investigators.

Green was charged in Franklin County Juvenile Court with a delinquency count of murder, a delinquency count of discharging a firearm over a roadway and seven delinquency counts of felonious assault. He was charged in juvenile court because he was 16 at the time of the shooting.

On Monday, Juvenile Court Judge Kim A. Browne set a $45,000 bond for Green on the delinquency murder count. If he was able to post that amount, she ordered he was to wear an ankle monitor on release.

Indiah Corley's sister says bond amount 'shows how little people in power care'

Satara Corley, Indiah's 29-year-old sister, told The Dispatch that she and her family felt relief that an arrest was finally made in the case, but that relief was short-lived.

"Hearing that this guy is going to get a $45,000 bond is a huge slap in the face," Satara Corley said. "It just shows how little the people in power care to give this bond. If this was a judge’s family member or a family member of someone in power, there’s no way they’d give a bond like this."

Franklin County Domestic Relations/ Juvenile Court Judge Kim A. Browne in a 2021 photo.

Corley's family said they are "furious" about the bond. They note Indiah had an interview for her first job in the days before she was shot. She was a cheerleader and about to enter her freshman year of high school. Her family said she didn't associate with any gangs or groups that would have resulted in her being a target of a shooting. Police have also said Indiah was not the target of the shooting.

"My sister was the only one who was murdered, but several teens were shot. That could have been a bullet to anybody’s head and been a mass murder," Satara Corley said. "Why would you give someone a bond like that if they are showing this type of behavior? It’s just crazy."

Judge Browne's office said she was presiding over another case on Tuesday and was not available for comment. As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Green had not posted bail and remained in the Franklin County jail.

FOP also criticizes bond, calling it 'insulting to family' and police

Browne was aware of two unrelated adult felony charges pending against Green in adult court, as well as other pending juvenile charges against him when she set the bond, said Jeff Simpson, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Capitol City Lodge No. 9.

"I don’t know if she has a soft spot for criminals or what, but her judgment is getting people hurt," Simpson said of Browne's ruling. "It’s insulting to the family and it’s insulting to the officers who did the work to bring this guy in."

Because Green is charged as a juvenile, several hearings have to be held in the juvenile court system before the case can be transferred to adult court.

In an unrelated adult felony case where Green is charged with being in possession of stolen property, bond was set at $25,000 on Monday, according to court records.

"If this was a member of City Council’s family, they’d be going nuts and rightly so," Simpson said. "Why does a mother in this family deserve anything less? I guess (Indiah) wasn’t important enough or the right victim to get the justice she deserves."

Ohio Supreme Court has ruled public safety not a factor in bail amount

A majority of the Ohio Supreme Court issued a ruling in January that "public safety is not a consideration with respect to the financial conditions of bail ... Public safety concerns may be addressed by imposing nonfinancial conditions, such as restrictions on travel and association, completion of alcohol and drug abuse treatment, and orders of no contact with witnesses in the case."

Ohio's criminal rules also require judges to impose the "least-restrictive bond conditions and least amount of monetary bail to secure the defendant’s appearance."

Adults who are charged as juveniles are permitted bond as they would be if charged as an adult. If a juvenile is ordered to be tried as an adult and the case is bound over to Common Pleas Court, a bond must also be set there.

The state Supreme Court's ruling has led to reduced bonds in some homicide cases, and prosecutors across the state filing motions for defendants to be held without bond in others.

Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel filed such a motion recently in the case of 21-year-old Jonathan Myers, the accused Interstate 71 shooter who is charged with attempted aggravated murder for hitting at least three occupied vehicles with gunfire plus a Columbus police cruiser on March 11.

A bond hearing in Myers' case is scheduled for next Monday. Schifel has said she plans to bring Myers' case before a grand jury and seek additional charges against him.

Judge Kim Browne facing professional conduct complaint, seeking reelection

Browne is currently facing a complaint before the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct that accuses her of coercing a father to give up their parental rights. Browne has denied those allegations and a hearing is set for June.

Browne also drew criticism from law enforcement in early 2021 after she criticized "Operation Game Over," which targeted teens who were stealing vehicles and committing robberies. Law enforcement accused her of too often releasing repeat juvenile offenders back on the streets, where they resumed stealing vehicles and committing other crimes.

Browne called police "less learned stakeholders" and called the police press conference "propaganda."

In 2021, Browne became the third judge in Democrat-heavy Franklin County to switch from Republican to Democrat. Browne said she made the move as an African American woman who had become "very concerned about what the GOP has come to stand for, tolerate and encourage."

Browne is running for reelection this year.

