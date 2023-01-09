Family of slain Auburn girls to fight Edward Seibold's bid for parole

On Sept. 6, 1967, a brutal killing spree changed the Sinclair family's lives forever.

Now, the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will decide whether to free Edward Albert Seibold, convicted in the murders of sisters Sarah Elizabeth “Libba” Sinclair, 18, and Mary Lynn Sinclair, 9, as well as a Sinclair family friend, Mary “MayMay” Durant, 8.

Cathey Sinclair plans to attend the Wednesday parole hearing. She was at home when Seibold broke into her family's house and killed the girls. She hid in a closet and then jumped out of a window and ran to a neighbor who was a doctor.

Seibold also shot Sinclair's mother, Juanita Sinclair, in the arm before she escaped.

The murder rocked Auburn, which had been known as a peaceful community, said Linda Dean, a friend of the Sinclairs.

“This hit the whole town because the Sinclairs and the Durants were well-loved families in the community," Dean said. "Very active in the community; many, many friends."

Dean said that the murders took away the safety that many people felt in town.

“At that time Auburn was small," Dean said. "People knew each other. Until then, we’d all felt quite safe."

After committing the murders, Seibold fled to Florida, where he was captured weeks later. Sinclair said he told police he wanted to kill the entire family and would stop at nothing to do so.

Prior to killing the girls, Seibold stalked the Sinclairs for a year. The family even took a restraining order out against him, according to previous reporting by the Montgomery Advertiser. Cathey Sinclair fears that if Seibold were released, he would come after her and her relatives as he did in 1967.

Seibold was initially given the death penalty. But the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Alabama's death penalty laws. Instead of retrying his case, the state gave him three life sentences.

Sinclair urges others to contact the parole board and petition for Seibold to remain in prison. She said Seibold's crimes still affect her.

"It doesn’t ever go away," Sinclair said.

Seibold last came up for parole in 2017. The hearings come every five years for the family, taking a toll on them, said Sam Johnson, a family friend.

“Five years sounds pretty long, but then it comes up, and you have to go through the whole thing again,” Sinclair said.

Johnson said much the same. “She has to go back and relive that night."

Johnson also referenced a video interview that the Montgomery Advertiser did with Seibold in 2007.

At that time, Seibold expressed little remorse. He said he was targeting Cathey Seibold and her mother that night in 1967.

“I’m guilty of first-degree murder,” he said during the interview at Staton Correctional Facility. “It’s black and white, open and shut. You’ve got a bad apple here. I’m the bad apple.”

Dean said that many people would feel endangered if Seibold was released.

“This isn’t just me," Dean said. "This is a lot of people who would be very uncomfortable and vulnerable if he were released."

