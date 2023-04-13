Family of slain boyfriend sues OnlyFans model charged in his murder

Courtney Clenney, an OnlyFans model accused of murdering her boyfriend, Christian Obusmeli, is now being sued by his family for funeral costs and other expenses.

The incident, which happened in April 2022, allegedly stemmed from an argument Obusmeli, 28, was having with Clenney, 25, in their luxury Miami apartment.

Obusmeli’s estate is now suing Clenney and others for negligence related to his brutal stabbing death, reports TMZ, who obtained a copy of the lawsuit.

The family claims they accumulated a large amount of expenses in the aftermath of the incident, from Christian’s medical care to his funeral arrangements.

Obusmeli’s family is also requesting damages from Clenney to cover past and future mental suffering as a result of the incident, as well as the past and future loss of Christian’s support and services to his family.

The lawsuit comes after Clenney was charged with second degree murder in the incident. She was arrested four months after the murder, and has remained consistent in her claim that although she did stab him, it was done in self-defense.

Prosecutors denied her claim and argued that Clenney had physically and mentally abused her boyfriend. Videos obtained by the family’s attorneys showed her yelling at Christian and calling him the n-word.

Currently, Clenney remains behind bars awaiting her trial date.

Obusmeli’s family believes the killing was done in cold blood, and previously told TMZ they hope Clenney will be sentenced to life in prison.