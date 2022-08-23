Family of slain Camden County woman announce $25 million lawsuit against Sheriff's Office

Aug. 23—Lawyers for the family of Latoya James described a recently filed $25 million federal lawsuit against the Camden County Sheriff's Office as open and shut during a press conference in front of the Camden County Courthouse on Monday.

On May 4, 2021, Camden deputies Downy Casey and Michael Blaquiere exchanged gunfire with suspected drug dealer Varshawn Brown at a home in Woodbine while serving an arrest warrant at 4:45 a.m., according to initial reports.

James, 37, was killed in an ensuing shootout between Brown and Camden County deputies.

Her death has left a hole in the lives of all who loved her, said her mother, Betty Jean James. Latoya James had one daughter, who is now 9, said Bakari Sellers, one of the high-profile civil rights attorneys helping with the case.

"She was very blunt," said Latonya James, Latoya's sister. "She didn't play around with her family, though."

Betty Jean James said Latoya James always called early in the morning, around 5 a.m., and again at night. The grieving mom says she still wakes up at 5 a.m. expecting that call from her daughter.

Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins announced in April that the DA's office would not pursue charges against the sheriff's office or deputies in the case.

Upon arriving at the home with the search warrant, deputies knocked and announced themselves before entering the residence, according to the sheriff's office. The gunfire exchange commenced once the deputies were inside the home.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office immediately turned the shooting investigation over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

"While any loss of life is always tragic, the officers use of force in this instance was justified to protect their lives," Higgins said in a statement at the time.

Bakari Sellers, however, says that's not the full story. Deputies came in the dead of night, he said, failed to give adequate notice and used excessive force after breaking down the door.

Referring to video footage of the incident, Sellers and fellow attorney Harry Daniels said Latoya James and Varshawn Brown were given just 2.5 seconds to respond to deputies' shouts before the door was broken down. Sellers also said the evidence suggested the bullets that killed James were fired by Camden deputies.

"We don't know what they told the grand jury... but based on case law and federal law, it was a clear violation of Latoya James' rights," Daniels said.

"This case is not even close."

Sellers called a conversation earlier this year between Higgins, James' family and attorneys "intellectually dishonest." He said Higgins has Black voters to thank for his win in 2020 against former Brunswick DA Jackie Johnson, who was in office when Glynn County resident Ahmaud Arbery was murdered.

She has been accused of attempting to cover for the three men convicted of murdering Arbery, whose shooting death in the Satilla Shores neighborhood in February 2020 created a national furor. The three involved in the shooting were were arrested the following May by the GBI. They were found guilty of murder and given life sentences in state court and later found guilty of violating the victim's civil rights in federal court, which also handed down life sentences.

"They (Black voters) wanted change, and they got the same old, same old," Sellers said.

More than just a lack of concern for innocents, Sellers said the event illustrated that Black Americans are afforded less respect than others.

"I don't often quote Malcolm X, but if we're going to shock the conscience of this community, I will," Sellers said. "'The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman.'"

Higgins did not respond to a request for comment.