Family of slain Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt sues for records on officer who fatally shot her

The family of Ashli Babbitt filed a lawsuit demanding to obtain information about the law enforcement officer who fatally shot her.

The lawsuit, filed earlier in June in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, reportedly requested access to video footage of the shooting, witness statements, and documents regarding the investigation.

Babbitt, a 35-year-old Navy veteran, was shot and killed as she tried to breach a door leading to the House chamber during the riot. The unnamed officer who killed her was not charged in connection to her death.

The suit is separate from her family's forthcoming $10 million lawsuit against the police force and the specific officer.

After investigators “examined video footage posted on social media, statements from the officer involved and other officers and witnesses to the events, physical evidence from the scene of the shooting, and the results of an autopsy,” the officials “determined that there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution,” the Justice Department said at the time of the announcement.

The United States Attorney’s Office said the investigation “revealed no evidence to establish that, at the time the officer fired a single shot at Ms. Babbitt, the officer did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber” and so “acknowledging the tragic loss of life and offering condolences to Ms. Babbitt’s family, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and U.S. Department of Justice have therefore closed the investigation into this matter.”

Days after the decision was made, Babbitt’s husband, Aaron Babbitt, filed a request for documents from the D.C. police department under the Freedom of Information Act, though the department "failed to comply” with a May 12 deadline, according to the lawsuit.

The alternative lawsuit will claim that the Capitol Police violated Ashli Babbitt’s constitutional rights against the use of excessive force.

Babbitt was one of the hundreds of protesters who stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 as Congress was certifying Joe Biden's electoral victory. Before that process began, then-President Donald Trump held a speech in which he continued to claim the election was rigged against him.

Trump was impeached in the House of Representatives for "incitement of insurrection" following the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol, and the Senate voted to acquit him.

