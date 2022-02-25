Family of slain Colchester man begs someone to 'say something'

Feb. 25—COLCHESTER — On a subfreezing morning in front of the Connecticut State Police Troop K barracks, the family of a man killed more than three years ago on the Golden Hill Paugussett reservation begged the public not to let the case go cold.

The news conference, staged Thursday outside the barracks in front of an Eastern District Major Crime van, followed the announcement last month of a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person — or persons — responsible for the death of James Stone Jr.

Stone was 36 when he was found dead of gunshot wounds in a trailer on the Stanavage Road reservation in May 2018.

Stone's mother, Bambi Stone, wiped away tears with daughter Jenny at her side as she looked into cameras set up by multiple television news stations to ask anyone with information about the case to contact state police.

"My family seeks swift justice for this senseless murder of our loving son and brother Jimmy," she read from a prepared statement. "He was a kind, loving person that did not deserve to die the way that he did."

'Say something'

Stone's sister, Jenny, keeps his memory alive by visiting the cemetery with her children and leaving painted rocks to recognize the holidays that have passed without him. They put up Christmas ornaments in his name.

"I think we've been focusing a lot on keeping his memory alive as a family and not letting this be something that just dissolves," she told The Day later Thursday morning in the warmth of the barracks. "We need to keep it alive enough that it gets solved."

Jenny Stone said her brother was always up for a good time, whether it involved bowling, fishing, swimming or anything he could have fun doing. She said he especially enjoyed hanging out with her daughter, who was 7 years old when he died.

"Just a big kid himself," she recalled.

She described Stone as someone who was always willing to help not only his friends, but anyone he saw struggling. "Now this is the time that someone can come forward and be there for him," she said.

His family recalled a fun-loving, peaceful man whose many friends in high school dwindled over the years, as many do, to a smaller number with whom he kept in touch.

James Stone Sr. said his son lived in the trailer on the reservation for a few years because he had a couple of friends in the tribe and rent was cheap — but "he decided he didn't want to do that anymore" and took an apartment in town.

"He was cleaning up some of his belongings up there and moving them to storage when he was killed," he said.

Stone Sr. said the family has had no communication with the tribe since the fatal shooting and has not tried to initiate any.

"We want someone to come forward, be the friend to him that they should be and help us close this case," he said.

Jenny Stone said the murder and ongoing investigation have been an incredible struggle for a family looking for closure. She said she hopes people with information can recognize the importance of coming forward — "even if they think that it's irrelevant."

"This has destroyed our family and I hope that they're willing to come forward and say something," she said.

Active and ongoing

Lead detective David Bennett during the news conference cited Stone's small circle of friends and the rural location as limitations in the case.

"We do know that part of the investigation here is that Jimmy Stone didn't have a real large net of friends around," he said. "It was kind of a small group. That's part of the investigation we're trying to really get information on."

The Golden Hill Paugussetts, who also have a quarter-acre site in Trumbull, own 106 acres on the rural road off state Route 354. The state-recognized tribe unsuccessfully has sought federal recognition for decades.

Neither Bennett nor public information officer Sgt. Dawn Pagan would say if state police are looking at any particular suspects.

"We're not going to single out or specify whether or not there's one person or several people in connection to the case," Pagan said. "We don't want to speculate and it is an active and ongoing investigation, so we don't necessarily want to put all our cards on the table either."

New London State's Attorney Paul Narducci during the news conference said his office reached out to Gov. Ned Lamont last year to request funding for the $25,000 reward because "leads were running low."

He said investigators then and now were unable to establish probable cause for the fatal shooting.

Bennett estimated state police have interviewed close to 100 people and have gotten a lot of information from the public. He said "a lot of cellphone work" has played into the case, as state police use the data to "try to pinpoint people that could've been there and rule out others."

The detective said there were no security cameras on the property, though state police were able to recover surveillance from other points in town to track Stone's movements prior to his death.

A public plea

Thursday's public relations strategy was a new one for Bennett, who later said it was the first time in his 10 years as a detective that he'd used a reward and news conference to revive a case.

Pagan, the public information officer, said state police can't emphasize enough how important important tips can be, even from those who might be wondering how important the information actually is.

"It doesn't seem like it's very significant at the time," she said, "but it could be that one tiny bit of information that could really crack open a case."

Jenny Stone at the end of the news conference said the family has put a lot of its faith in the state police Eastern District Major Crime Squad, including Bennett, Detective Frank Cuoco and Sgt. Brett Langevin.

"I think they've done a really great job themselves, exploring every possible thing they could and really just sticking with the case and not letting it go cold," she said.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting should contact state police by calling (860) 896-3230 or (860) 896-3201, or by emailing David.Bennett@ct.gov. All information will be kept confidential.

