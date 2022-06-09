Family of slain corrections administrator sues Tennessee warden, alleges negligence

Family of Debra Johnson, a slain Tennessee Department of Corrections administrator who was killed in August 2019 by escaped inmate Curtis Ray Watson, has filed a second suit related to Johnson's death.

Debra Johnson's daughter and executive of her estate alleges the warden of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary, John Fitz, and other corrections officers failed to adequately address known security risks imposed by Watson.

Watson is an inmate of the department of corrections entered the system with a violent offender status; Watson has a documented history of sexual and physical assault as well as aggravated child abuse.

In spite of those convictions, Watson was eventually designated as a "trusty," meaning he could be counted on to carry out his duties with a lesser degree of supervision.

The morning Johnson was killed, Watson disappeared from his job post — without alerting corrections officers — before 8:45 a.m., according to the suit.

He then drove a golf cart to Johnson's home where he sexually assaulted the 64-year-old grandmother before strangling her with a telephone cord. He then escaped the prison grounds with a stolen tractor.

After five days on the run, Watson was caught in Lauderdale on the edge of a soybean field, covered in mosquito bites.

Prison inmate Curtis Ray Watson brought into custody on Sunday.

In a November, 2019 preliminary hearing, corrections officers described the stretch of time that started when Watson was noticed missing until a corrections officer found Johnson in her home.

The bulk of the lawsuit targets what is characterized as a lack of due diligence during this period of time.

One corrections officer, the suit notes, saw the golf cart Watson used to leave his job post parked outside of Johnson's home, along with Johnson's car. After no one answered his knock at the door, the corrections officer "made no additional efforts to inquire into Ms. Johnson's safety," the suit said.

Friend and warden Trinity Minter had been texting with Johnson earlier that morning about her son starting school. Three hours after hearing from her for the last time, Minter found Johnson in her home, according to pre-trial testimony.

Johnson's death was preventable in multiple ways, the suit alleges, starting with Watson's classification as a trustworthy inmate despite a history of violence against women.

That there were no security cameras facing Johnson's house or follow-through from the corrections officer who initially knocked on Johnson's door also served as factors that prevented life-saving intervention.

The suit is filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee. The first lawsuit was filed in Tennessee state court against the department of corrections; the reasoning and presented facts nearly mirrors the recently-filed federal suit.

Watson is currently serving a life sentence with no chance of parole at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville after pleading "no contest" to charges related to the assault of killing of Johnson.

Micaela Watts is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at micaela.watts@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Tennessee warden sued by Debra Johnson's family, alleges negligence