Family of slain father gets some sense of relief after man pleads guilty in court

A family has some sense of relief but not justice after Josh Hollingsworth, a 20-year-old young father of two, was shot and killed in northwest Charlotte in June 2021.

Jeremiah Wingo pleaded guilty Thursday to felony obstruction of justice and the state dismissed other charges.

Wingo was 17 years old at the time of the shooting. He will not go to jail if he completes 24 months of probation and does 100 hours of community service.

Hollingsworth’s family is struggling with the outcome.

“We can’t hug on him,” said Birdette Paschall, Hollingsworth’s aunt. “We can’t love on him but those two young men get to have their families get to love on them, hug on them, and pretty much without any consequence for what they have done.”

It wasn’t what the family had hoped for but it was the final step in the court process so they can move forward.

Hollingsworth’s grandmother looked at Wingo in court and said, “We forgive you.”

The victim’s family brought a poster board filled with photos of memories.

“I would give anything to have him back,” said Kaylan Paschell, Hollingsworth’s sister.

Co-defendant Jamal Harris faced murder charges in Hollingsworth’s death.

Those charges were dismissed in October.

The prosecution’s explanation on the dismissal was that the state could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Harris didn’t act in self-defense.

“It doesn’t feel fair at all and I trusted the justice system more, but after going through this with my family, I don’t trust it at all,” Birdette Paschall said.