Family of slain GSU student hold vigil at scene of his shooting

On Sunday night, family and friends celebrated the life of a Georgia State Student who was gunned down near the campus earlier this month.

The vigil was held at the same gas station where the shooting occurred.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to his family about their loss and the search for the gunman.

Monday marks two weeks since Joshua Igbinijesu was shot and killed.

His family said Sunday’s vigil is about helping to keep his story in the forefront.

The reward money offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest has been increased to $5,000.

Atlanta police said Igbinijesu was targeted in the shooting on Dec. 5, and the killer quickly took off.

No arrests have been made yet in the case.

The family tells Griffin that’s why they’ve now added some of their own money to the reward to help catch his killer.

The Georgia State student is survived by his parents, twin sister and younger brother.

“We want to make sure that justice is served. Of course, we do feel like an opportunity like this to speak out against gun violence, which has become an epidemic in this society. That’s why we’re here,” Joshua’s father, Philip Igbinijesu said.

If you have any information about the shooting, please contact Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers.

