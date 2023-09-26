Family of Slain Library Cop Speaks Out Over Fatal Shooting

Special police officer Maurice Manyan was fatally shot while attending a training session. The instructor, Jesse Porter, told cops he was “taking a picture and joking around when he removed his firearm from his holster and then heard it discharge. The gunshot fatally hit Manyan in the chest. The instructor reportedly said he thought the firearm in his holster was a "training gun," not a loaded weapon. He pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to three years in prison.

