Family of slain Sharon mom hopeful for justice after suspect named

DORCHESTER – Family members of a 32-year-old Sharon mother who was murdered in Dorchester in February are hopeful justice is one step closer after Boston police named a suspect in her killing.

Diva Ayuso was gunned down while visiting family on Feb. 18.

On Saturday, Boston police announced Stepheon Wells, 20, of South Boston, is wanted on a warrant charging him with Ayuso’s murder and firearms violations. Investigators are asking the public to help track him down.

Diva Ayuso’s uncle, Abiezer Ayuso, told Boston 25 News Sunday the development has been long awaited.

“You almost want to say the word ‘happy,’ but it’s like comfort. Like, okay, they got somebody. It shows that the Boston police, it shows that the DA’s office, it shows that everybody’s working on it, that the case wasn’t forgotten,” he said. “It’s not going to bring her back, but it gives us some kind of – a little bit of closure.”

The Ayuso family is trying to focus on the memory of the young mother while supporting her 12-year-old son.

“She was a great person. Very happy, joyful person, outgoing,” Abiezer Ayuso said. “It’s a huge loss. It’s like a big piece missing in the family. It’s very heartbreaking for all of us.”

The Ayusos are now pleading with the suspect to do the right thing.

“Don’t wait to get caught. Just turn yourself in,” Abiezer Ayuso said. “And if you don’t turn yourself in, eventually you’re going to get caught.”

Boston police urge anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

