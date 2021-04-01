Family of slain St. Petersburg mother pleads for information after shooting

1 / 4

Family of slain St. Petersburg mother pleads for information after shooting

Jack Evans, Tampa Bay Times
·3 min read

ST. PETERSBURG — K’Mia Simmons was the baby of her family, the youngest of seven.

She dreamed of becoming a gynecologist, loved listening to her brother’s music and stayed out of trouble. She studied nursing at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. And she was totally committed to her daughters, ages 1 and 2, the older born in 2018 just a week before Simmons graduated from Boca Ciega High School.

Simmons’ family painted a picture of their K’Mia on Thursday — and asked for help solving her killing.

Mother and daughters were driving back Tuesday after placing a down payment for the younger girl’s upcoming birthday party. Then, while stopped at a red light at 18th Avenue S and 22nd Street S, St. Petersburg police say someone started shooting into the car.

Simmons, 21, was killed in the passenger seat while her younger daughter sat in her lap. Bullets barely missed the 2-year-old in the back seat, police said. The man driving them — believed to be the intended target of the shooting and identified by Simmons’ family as the younger daughter’s father, Parise Lovett Jr. — left the scene of the shooting and has yet not spoken to police in person.

“When all of that took place, she was a real mom,” said K’Mia’s mother, Linda Simmons. “She covered her baby with her body to make sure that nothing happened to her baby.”

The mother and K’Mia Simmons’ siblings held a news conference at St. Petersburg Police Department headquarters and begged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward — especially Lovett.

“Whoever took my sister from us, you got a mom,” said older sister Lashawn Laster. “Y’all got sisters. Y’all got a family. If it was y’all’s family, you’d want someone to come forward.”

Lovett could not be reached for comment.

K’Mia Simmons’ death marked the 12th homicide recorded by St. Petersburg police in 2021, which in just three months is close to eclipsing the 15 homicides reported in 2020, said police Chief Anthony Holloway. Her death was one of two slayings that took place Tuesday, though police said they do not believe they are related. Two arrests were made in the death of 19-year-old D’quaz Davis.

Linda Simmons, who has served on local redevelopment boards and task forces and worked on campaigns for Jeb Bush and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, said a task force is needed to combat the city’s spiking violence.

“It’s really sad when we have to go through this,” she said. “I’m not the first family, and until we get this system cleaned up, I won’t be the last.”

The two days since the shooting have pummeled the family, they said, especially K’Mia Simmons’ daughters. The older one watched her die. The youngest won’t eat, drink or sleep. She cries for hours on end. Laster said she keeps thinking about all the moments in their lives that her sister will miss.

“She don’t get to walk her kids down the aisle,” she said. “She don’t get to see the first day of school. ... There’s two beautiful little girls that this is gonna affect for the rest of their lives.”

The sister added: “She was somebody, and she was loved beyond — it ain’t even words. I can’t even come up with no words of what she meant to us.”

Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in this case. Anyone with information can call 1-800-873-8477.

Recommended Stories

  • Photos capture moment son reunites with 98-year-old mom after year of quarantine

    Mark Uomoto and his cousin surprised his mother Yoshia Uomoto with a visit for the first time in a year in her Seattle assisted living facility.

  • Why pollen makes you sneeze

    If you're allergic to pollen, your immune system mistakes it for a threat and releases histamine. That makes you sneeze in an effort to flush the grains out.

  • Bad Bunny and Adidas Are Releasing an ‘Easter Egg’ Forum Shoe on Easter Sunday

    The artist teases the shoe on Instagram a week after Adidas and Bad Bunny announce a creative partnership.

  • Three die trapped inside blazing home with security bars, California firefighters say

    Neighbors could hear screams inside but could not reach the residents.

  • London zoo animals enjoy annual Easter egg hunt

    Black capped squirrel monkeys and meerkats rushed to extract treats hidden for them in easter eggs hanging from branches in their enclosures.The primates were treated by zookeepers to the eggs in an Easter tradition, although no guests were there to see the animals enjoying their Easter gifts.Zoos in the UK have been closed to visitors due to lockdown restrictions, but are currently scheduled to reopen on April 12, when many outdoor attractions are set to reopen.

  • Recall seeks to oust Calif.'s Democratic governor

    With 2.1 million signatures submitted to California election officials, it’s now a near certainty that voters will be asked whether to remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office later this year. (March 31)

  • ‘I cut his hair because he won’t pay for a haircut’: My multimillionaire husband is 90. I’ve looked after him for 41 years, but he won’t help my son

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My husband and I are both on our second marriage, and we have been married for 41 years. He has three sons from his previous marriage, and I have a son and a daughter. He inherited the property where we built our house 40 years ago.

  • GM, Ford U.S. Sales Rise; Mustang Mach-E Roars As VW Reports First ID.4 Sales

    General Motors announced moves to cope with the global chip shortage hitting production across the industry as Q1 U.S. auto sales rose.

  • Police say Orange gunman knew victims

    Orange, California, police said Thursday that the gunman who killed four people — including a 9-year-old boy — and wounded another person at a business complex on Wednesday night knew the victims either through professional or personal relationships, according to AP.The big picture: The incident in Orange was the third mass shooting in the United States in just over two weeks, following a shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, which killed eight people and another in Boulder, Colorado that ended with 10 people dead.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What we know: Police said the suspect, 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, was also wounded during the shooting and was in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, though it is unclear if his injury was self-inflicted or if he was shot by police.Police said Gonzalez had locked the gates to the business complex from the inside prior to the shooting, forcing responding officers to engage him from outside the building.The fifth victim, a woman, was taken to an area hospital and is in critical but stable condition, according to AP.What they're saying: "The preliminary motive is believed to be related to a business and personal relationship which existed between the suspect and all of the victims," Orange Police spokesperson Lt. Jennifer Amat said in a news conference Thursday, according to CNN."This was not a random act of violence," she added.Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tweeted Wednesday, "Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight." More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Wisconsin seeks $145,000 in fees for Trump's 'bad faith' election lawsuit

    Wisconsin's Democratic Governor Tony Evers has asked a federal judge to order Donald Trump to cover $145,000 in legal fees the state spent to defend against the former Republican president's unsuccessful effort to overturn its 2020 election results. In a filing in Milwaukee federal court on Wednesday, Evers' lawyers said there was "no doubt that Trump and his attorneys brought and litigated this lawsuit in bad faith." "Unconscionably, they did so for the purpose of sowing doubt about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, with a goal of disenfranchising nearly 3.3 million Wisconsin voters in order to secure the presidency contrary to majority will," they wrote.

  • What all 30 MLB stadiums look like from space

    Here's a look at what all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums look like from a bird's eye view via Google Maps.

  • US jobless claims rise to 719K as virus still forces layoffs

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose by 61,000 last week to 719,000, signaling that many employers are still cutting jobs even as more businesses reopen, vaccines are increasingly administered and federal aid spreads through the economy. The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of claims increased from 658,000 the week before.

  • SC’s Congaree Golf Club to host another PGA Tour event this year

    It will be the third PGA Tour event held in South Carolina in 2021.

  • Plant Art Is the Logical Next Step in Our Flora Obsession

    Lush landscapes, still lifes, and graphic prints are the jolt of color you need in a green jungle—and you can't kill them Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The Real-Life Schitt’s Creek Motel Is Listed for $1.6 Million

    The Emmy-winning show was filmed in Orangeville, Ontario

  • China manufacturing rebounds in March amid tech, virus risks

    China’s factory activity rebounded in March from a three-month slowdown as export orders rose, a survey showed Wednesday. A monthly index of manufacturing issued by the China’s statistics agency and an industry group rose to 51.9 from February’s 50.6 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity expanding. Chinese manufacturing has rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels in most industries but consumer and export demand have been slower to recover.

  • UK's Queen Elizabeth returns to public duties

    The 94-year-old monarch, who has continued to carry out her official duties by videolink since a lockdown was imposed at the start of the year, visited the Air Forces memorial in Surrey to mark the centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force.The district of Runnymede is close to Windsor Castle, west of London, where the queen has been staying with her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who recently spent four weeks in hospital for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure."It's been a long time since I've been here," said Elizabeth, who is also Queen of Australia, as she arrived.The last engagement she performed in public came in December at Windsor when she thanked local volunteers and key workers.

  • Trump's post-presidency is reportedly plagued by infighting and grifting

    In the months since former President Donald Trump departed the White House, something of a "cold war" has erupted in his orbit among "competing factions that are seeking to capitalize on their time with" him, a new Politico report describes. The report details how, as one former senior administration official put it, people in Trump's orbit who "didn't like each other four months ago" now "all have a common interest: how to get some coin out of the Trump post-presidency." In fact, Trump himself has reportedly been warned by his allies that he's currently surrounded by people who are all "singularly focused on enriching themselves," Politico writes. "They're competing for his money," a former senior administration official told Politico. "I've told the president, 'You need to be cognizant of this.'" For example, there was reportedly a bit of a "whodunit" among officials when someone appeared to possibly abuse a confidential donor list, to the point that there had to be a warning sent out that anyone who misuses campaign resources could face prosecution. Former aides and advisers have also accused one another of "overstating" their access to the former president in an attempt to land clients, suggesting to campaigns that hiring them might help get them a Trump endorsement, and they're also all "squabbling" for access to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, Politico says. Trump spokesperson Jason Miller disputed this characterization of an environment Politico compared to Lord of the Flies, arguing that actually, there's currently "the least amount of ally competition or conflict at this point than I've ever seen," since the former president's orbit now consists only of "true believers." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe case for trailer parks

  • Georgia lawmaker arrested for knocking on Gov. Kemp's door calls possible 8-year prison term 'unfounded'

    Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, who was arrested last week after attempting to gain access to the office where Gov. Brian Kemp was signing a controversial voting restriction bill into law, said Thursday that her actions were justified.

  • Biden keeps saying 'no one making under $400,000' will see their taxes go up under his proposals. But the threshold applies to households, not individuals.

    Biden says "no one making under $400,000 will see their taxes go up," but the White House says families qualify. That still only hits the richest.