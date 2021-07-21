Family of slain USF student seeks help in finding his killer

TAMPA — The name of the victim and additional details have been released in an April 29 slaying as his family seeks the public’s help in finding the killer.

Tampa police responded to reports of gunshots in the 2400 block of East Columbus Drive about 2:30 a.m. and found James Gorham, 24, with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers tried to revive Gorham and he died later at a hospital.

Just before he was found, Gorham was known to be in Ybor City and had left the area on foot, police said in a news release.

Gorham was a student at the University of South Florida, where he studied electrical engineering.

Police did not release his name publicly until now because of Marsy’s Law, a voter-approved amendment to the state Constitution that was meant to protect crime victims but that deprives the public of information long available under Florida’s public records law.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact a detective at 813-276-3231 or Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at (800) 873-TIPS.