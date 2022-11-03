Family of slain woman aims to sue state over inmate's 'unlawful' release

Nov. 3—The family of a Roswell woman killed by a "career criminal" who has become a central figure in the governor's race has filed a notice of intent to sue state government, alleging his early release from prison resulted in a preventable murder.

The tort claim notice accuses the state Corrections Department and the state Parole Board of negligence in the supervision and what it calls the "unlawful" release of inmate Christopher Beltran, who shot and killed Domonique "Monique" Gonzales four days after he got out of prison last year.

"Negligently releasing inmates is a recipe for disaster and unfortunately it cost Monique her life, leaving behind a minor child and a family that will forever grieve over their loved one's death," according to the tort claim, filed jointly by the Payne, Powell, Truitt & Chandler law firm of Lubbock, Texas, and the Albuquerque-based Bowles Law Firm.

"Our clients intend to proceed to litigation for all such damages to which they are entitled because of the failure to monitor and lawfully incarcerate Beltran as ordered by the Court," the six-page document states.

There is no dispute Beltran was released from custody 12 days early in September 2020 under an executive order Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued five months earlier as part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 inside the state's correctional facilities.

At issue is whether he was let go early in June 2021 after he was placed back in custody for violating the conditions of his parole.

While the state maintains Beltran served the entirety of his sentence, the district attorney whose office prosecuted Beltran, Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti and the Republican Governors Association have asserted he was released from prison early both times.

The tort claim notice contends the state is wrong.

"On June 22, 2021, [the Corrections Department] completely ignored New Mexico law that prohibits inmates that have violated parole by absconding from parole from receiving more than four (4) days of 'good time credit' per month and unlawfully awarded Beltran with four (4) months and 29 days of 'good time credit' (or day-for-day credit) and released him from prison for a second time," the document states.

Ronchetti and the governors association have cast Beltran as the poster boy of what they call Lujan Grisham's soft-on-crime policies that have made New Mexico a dangerous place to live. Beltran has been featured in campaign ads that describe him as a "career criminal," as well as mailers, attacking Lujan Grisham on crime.

"Michelle Lujan Grisham's parole policies led to Monique's death," asserts a Ronchetti-funded mailer. "She's making New Mexico less safe."

Delaney Corcoran, a spokeswoman for Lujan Grisham's reelection campaign, wrote in a statement the governor is "deeply saddened by the tragedy" Gonzales' family has experienced.

"It is appalling that Mark Ronchetti and his lawyers have decided to blatantly politicize this case," she wrote.

Matthew Chandler, one of the attorneys who filed the tort claim, said the notice of intent to sue isn't politically driven.

"Monique's family just wants accountability and wants to make sure that there's change in the Department of Corrections so this never happens to another family," he said.

In recorded prison phone calls, Beltran threatened to kill Gonzales before his release.

"Got the biggest gun that I could have from the [expletive] gun store," he told her in one recording that has been featured in a campaign ad.

A Corrections Department spokeswoman has said calls from inmates are generally recorded but not actively monitored except in special circumstances, such as when the department suspects the inmate is conducting illegal business or there is a separate ongoing criminal case involving the inmate.

The tort claim, addressed to Lujan Grisham and others, ties Gonzales' slaying to the governor and her administration.

"The New Mexico Department of Corrections and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and her administration failed to exercise, for the safety of persons foreseeably at risk, a care which reasonably prudent and qualified agencies should ordinarily exercise," the document states.

Chandler, who also is general counsel for Ronchetti's campaign, said the governor's administration failed Gonzales.

"They knew or should have known that [Beltran] had been planning a cold-blooded murder within their own prison," he said. "They unlawfully calculated earned meritorious credits to allow him to be released. It all goes back to the governor's administration and her agenda of emptying the prisons, and this time it cost Monique her life."

The governor's press secretary, Nora Meyers Sackett, wrote in an email that she didn't believe the Governor's Office has directly received the tort claim notice. But she wrote the state does not comment on matters involving pending litigation.

"It's important to note that under the [New Mexico] Tort Claims Act, any claim must be filed within 90 days of the occurrence," she wrote.

Chandler, however, said the law requires notice within 90 days "unless the governmental entity had actual notice of the occurrence."

"The fact that the administration had the threatening phone calls in their possession the entire time, and they knew or should have known that they were unlawfully calculating earned meritorious credits, they had actual knowledge," he said. "It's disgraceful that the governor's administration believes they can withhold the facts from Monique's family and then try and defend their malfeasance by claiming time limits."

Carmelina Hart, a Corrections Department spokeswoman, also said the department doesn't comment on pending litigation.

"However, the state stands by its previous statements that this inmate was not released early," she wrote in an email.

