Family of Soccer Legend Snatched From Flight Leaving Iran

Kyndall Cunningham
·2 min read
Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images
Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images

Iranian authorities ordered the landing of a flight carrying the family members of Ali Daei on Monday, accusing the Iranian football star and his relatives of participating in anti-government protests, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA.

Daei’s wife and daughter were heading to Dubai from Tehran on a Mahan Air flight when the plane was instructed to land on Iran’s Kish Island, about hundred miles outside of the city, and they were removed from the flight. IRNA claims that authorities allowed them to return to Tehran.

During an ongoing wave of protests against Iran’s leadership—sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after she was arrested for violating Iran’s strict dress codes—Daei has been one of the country’s most outspoken stars. In addition to boycotting this year’s World Cup, the football manager closed a jewelry shop and restaurant he owns in solidarity with demonstrators for three days earlier this month. Both establishments were later shut down by the authorities.

The Iranian Regime Has Musicians, Actors, and Artists In Its Crosshairs

Likewise, Iran’s official news organization has accused Daei and his family of “backing anti-revolutionary groups and rioters, and calling for strikes.” While another semi-official Tasnim news agency said Daei’s wife was banned from leaving Iran but had managed to board the flight illegally.

This latest incident involving Daei’s family is yet another example of the Islamic Republic tightening restrictions against dissenters in light of this year’s demonstrations. This month, Iran hung two men in connection to protests. While social media has spent the past few months speculating how many protestors the state has ordered to be killed, these are the first confirmed executions.

So far, neither Daei nor family have responded publicly to the flight incident.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran reroutes plane carrying soccer star's wife, blames UK over unrest

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian authorities rerouted a flight bound for Dubai on Monday and prevented the wife and daughter of former national soccer team captain Ali Daei, who has supported anti-government protests, from leaving the country, state media reported. Amid a concerted clampdown, Tehran also said the arrests in Iran of citizens linked to Britain reflected its "destructive role" in the more than three months of unrest. People from across Iran's social spectrum have joined one of the most sustained challenges to the country's ruling theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, relying heavily on social media platforms - which the government is trying to shut down - to organise and spread news of demonstrations.

  • Iran reroutes flight, orders football legend's family off

    Iranian football legend Ali Daei, who has backed protests following Mahsa Amini's death, said Monday an airplane from Tehran to Dubai had been rerouted and his family ordered off.

  • Protest-backing soccer star's family kept from leaving Iran

    A prominent former soccer player in Iran who has expressed support for anti-government protests says his wife and daughter were prevented from leaving the country on Monday after their plane made an unannounced stopover en route to Dubai. Ali Daei, who had his own passport briefly confiscated after returning to the country earlier this year, said his wife and daughter departed from the capital, Tehran, legally before the flight made an unannounced stop on Kish Island in the Persian Gulf, where they were questioned by authorities. The flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed Mahan Air Flight W563 being diverted to Kish Island before traveling onward to Dubai a couple hours later.

  • Elon Musk says around 100 Starlinks now active in Iran

    Musk said, "approaching 100 starlinks active in Iran", in a tweet on Monday. The billionaire had said in September that he would activate Starlink in Iran as part of a U.S.-backed effort "to advance internet freedom and the free flow of information" to Iranians. The satellite-based broadband service could help Iranians circumvent the government's restrictions on accessing the internet and certain social media platforms amid protests around the country.

  • Brazil Analysts See Higher Inflation, Benchmark Rate in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapWorld Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’China to End Quarantines for Inbound Travelers as ‘Covid Zero’ DismantledBrazil analysts raised their esti

  • Tunisia union threatens to 'occupy the streets,' rejects 2023 budget

    Tunisia's powerful UGTT union will hold mass protests and "occupy the streets" soon to show its rejection of next year's austerity budget, the leader of the union said on Monday, in its strongest challenge to the government of President Kais Saied yet. It has at times backed Saied after he seized most powers last year, but on other occasions has voiced opposition. Tunisia's 2023 budget expects to reduce the fiscal deficit to 5.2% next year from a forecast 7.7% this year, driven by unpopular reforms that could pave the way for a final deal with the International Monetary Fund on a rescue package.

  • The Iranian Regime Has Musicians, Actors, and Artists In Its Crosshairs

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyGrowing up in Iran, Sahar Ajdamsani, 26, recalls that she was in love with reading and writing stories from the time she was eight years old, and realized that, despite the risk, there was nothing else she wanted to do with her life other than to become an artist.“Of course I knew it was dangerous,” the singer-songwriter and poet said recently from exile in Germany. “But I liked music beyond anything in this world.”Isolating the Murderou

  • Arsenal extend lead, Newcastle up to second on Premier League's return

    Arsenal opened up a seven-point lead with a 3-1 win over West Ham as the Premier League returned on Monday, while Newcastle climbed up to second thanks to an impressive 3-0 victory at Leicester.

  • AccuWeather: Sun and clouds, but still cold

    Sunshine is expected to stick around for a few days as temperatures slowly warm back up.

  • Meet a couple living on disability and $500 per month from a guaranteed-income program for families hurt financially by the pandemic

    A couple from St. Paul, Minnesota, couldn't work during the pandemic, but a guaranteed income pilot is supplementing their disability benefits.

  • Russian Defense Bigwig Dies Suddenly and ‘Tragically’

    ReutersThe head of a shipyard producing warships and submarines for Russia’s Defense Ministry has died suddenly at the age of 66—just the latest in a long line of powerful figures to croak mysteriously in recent months.Alexander Buzakov was praised for overseeing some of Admiralty Shipyards’ most “complex orders” in a statement from United Shipbuilding Corporation announcing his death on Saturday.“The United Shipbuilding Corporation, the Admiralty Shipyards and the entire national shipbuilding i

  • Buffalo Bills secure third straight AFC East title with win over Chicago Bears

    The Bills recovered from 10-6 down at halftime

  • 6 takeaways from the Bears’ cold loss to the Bills

    From Khalil Herbert's surprising ineffectiveness to Kyler Gordon's strong outing, here are out takeaways from the Bears' loss to the Bills.

  • Soccer star Pelé's family shares updates from his hospital bed

    Family members of Brazilian soccer superstar Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known as Pelé, gathered by his hospital bed on Christmas Eve as he faces health challenges. The 82-year-old former forward was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2021. Earlier this week, the Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo said in a statement the colon cancer had advanced and Pelé was in "elevated care" around kidney and heart "dysfunctions."

  • China sends 71 warplanes, 7 ships toward Taiwan in 24 hours

    China’s military harassment of self-ruled Taiwan, which it claims is its own territory, has intensified in recent years.

  • How climate change in impacting snowfall in DC

    Winter weather is getting even weirder. Here's why.

  • Nepal's ex-guerrilla chief sworn in as PM for third time

    STORY: Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who still goes by his nom de guerre Prachanda, unexpectedly became prime minister for a third time on Sunday after leaving his previous coalition and securing the support of the opposition Communist Unified Marxist-Leninist (UML) party and five other smaller groups. Last month’s election had returned a hung parliament.The UML leader and former prime minister, Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, is believed to be pro-China.The new government will try to balance ties with its immediate neighbors China and India as it seeks economic growth in one of the world's poorest countries, officials of the ruling coalition told Reuters.Prachanda, who led a decade-long Maoist insurgency against Nepal's then monarchy from 1996, gave up communist dogma and embraced liberalization after joining the mainstream under a peace deal in 2006. The conflict caused 17,000 deaths.Nepal has had 10 government changes since the 239-year-old monarchy was abolished in 2008.

  • Four top international aid groups suspend Afghanistan operations after Taliban bars women from NGO work

    Save the Children, the International Rescue Committee, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without the women in their workforces

  • Lauren Boebert ripped to shreds in Christmas letter from ‘embarrassed’ constituent

    ‘She has once again embarrassed her 3rd Congressional District constituents and the entire country’

  • The real Volodymyr Zelenskyy. His US film editor reveals the man behind the scenes.

    Insider obtained several exclusive photographs of Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy and talked to David Dodson, who worked closely with him on 10 movies.