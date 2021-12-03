Family of 'Sofia' files $100m federal lawsuit against teachers, Brevard School Board

The family of Sofia Bezerra, a 7-year-old girl with Down syndrome who came home from school with a mask tied to her face, has filed a civil rights lawsuit in federal court against the girl's teachers and the Brevard County School Board, according to court filings obtained Friday by FLORIDA TODAY.

The child's parents, Jeffrey Steel and Shirley Bezerra Steel, are demanding $100 million in the suit, court documents show.

The suit also names Brevard Superintendent Mark Mullins and three individual members of the Brevard School Board: Chairwoman Misty Belford, Cheryl McDougall and Jennifer Jenkins.

Russell Bruhn, a spokesman for Brevard Public Schools, confirmed Friday the school district had been served with a civil lawsuit.

Neither Jeffrey Steel or his attorney immediately responded to messages Friday.

The 44-page complaint alleges teachers and school leaders violated federal and state law as well as the constitutional rights of Sofia and her parents when they required her to wear a mask in accordance with a mandatory school mask policy passed in August by the Brevard School Board.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Jeffrey Steel talks about his daughter, who has Down syndrome, being forced to wear a mask at an Oct. 20 press conference with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, several state and local officials, and parents of students.

