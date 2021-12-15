'Justice for Manny' family heartened by arrest in shooting death: 'We would like to know why and how'

A Topeka man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the gunshot killing last April of 16-year-old Emmanuel "Manny" Torres, shown here.

Family members of 16-year-old Emmanuel "Manny" Torres are glad Topeka police made an arrest Tuesday in connection with his shooting death last April, said his aunt, Trista Jasso.

"Now we don't have to wonder about who," she said Tuesday, "but now we would like to know why and how."

Topeka police said they were called about 7:22 p.m. April 15 to the area of S.E. 6th and Chandler, where they found Manny. He was taken to a Topeka hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Members of his family told The Capital-Journal last April that they were seeking "justice for Manny."

Family members were pleased to learn Tuesday that Clint William Smith, 23, of Topeka, had been arrested in the case, Jasso said.

Smith was booked at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday into the Shawnee County Jail, where he was being held without bond late Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault and first-degree murder resulting from the commission of a felony, according to jail records.

Formal charges hadn't been filed.

Jasso noted that Smith's arrest came on Dec. 14, which would have been the 22nd birthday of Manny's uncle, Ricardo J. Rodriguez, who died at age 20 in June 2020 in a Topeka traffic crash that was also declared a homicide.

The driver, Darren Johnson, was sentenced last month to life in prison without parole eligibility for 25 years on a conviction for first-degree murder resulting from the commission of a felony.

Johnson was also sentenced to an additional seven years, 10 months for the aggravated robbery in which the car he drove was stolen.

"Although we have just barely made it through the sentencing of Darren for my brother's case, we are hoping for some kind of justice for Manny's as well," Jasso said. "We have a long road ahead, but we have faith and family. And to know that he has been caught on my brother's birthday just gives us hope that all of this will bring everything together."

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topekan arrested in connection with April 15 East Topeka gunshot death