Family, South Windsor community hold vigil for slain mother, Jessica Edwards

Oct. 8—SOUTH WINDSOR — Nearly 60 friends, family, and community members gathered at the Boundless Playground in Nevers Park on Thursday evening to stand vigil for Jessica Edwards, a young mother who police say was killed by her husband in a domestic violence incident during Mother's Day weekend in May.

In addition to candles, pins were handed out to anyone who wanted one, depicting a purple ribbon in observance of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT

HOW: Interval House and the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence offer a 24-hour, bilingual, confidential call and text hotline for help with domestic violence situations, at (888) 774-2900. The Network Against Domestic Abuse also offers a hotline at (860) 763-4542.

ONLINE HELP: Resources can also be found online at CTSafeConnect.com, intervalhousect.org, and thenetworkct.org

A granite bench, funded by community donations was installed in the park Thursday morning, inscribed "in loving memory of Jessica Edwards," with engraved dedications from her friends and family, Sen. Saud Anwar, Interval House and the Network Against Domestic Abuse, two domestic violence support networks.

Yanique Edwards, Jessica's sister, said Jessica was kind, loving, friendly, and a mother, who left behind her infant son Jayden. Now a toddler, he was 8-months-old at the time of his mother's death.

"As I watch Jayden grow up every day, I think about how hard it is for her to not be here to watch Jayden grow up," Yanique said at the dedication ceremony.

Hope Edwards, Jessica's mother, echoed the sentiment.

"It's so hard for us," Hope said. "She's not here to be with her son."

The memory proved painful at times. Hope and Deputy Mayor Liz Pendleton both cried during a mother-to-mother embrace.

"I miss her so much, her smiles, her being goofy, " Hope said.

"I thought it would get easier, but it doesn't," Yanique said.

According to police, Tahj Hutchinson, 22, killed Edwards, 30, during a fight at their Cinnamon Springs condo that escalated. Hutchinson was arrested on May 21, and charged with first-degree manslaughter.

In an interview with police Hutchinson confessed to killing Edwards and dumping her body in a wooded area in East Hartford where it was found 11 days after she was reported missing and following a massive search for the young mother.

Hutchinson remains in custody on a $1.5 million bond, and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on Oct. 26.

Yanique said if this had happened to someone else instead, Jessica would be right there.

"Jessica would be here today for everyone and anyone else who was dealing with this," Yanique said.

Hope thanked the town of South Windsor and Anwar for the help they have given to her family. She said she wished her daughter had the chance to seek out domestic violence support networks.

"I just want people out there now and think they're going to be facing something that Jessica's been through to seek help," Hope said.

"Jessica didn't get a chance, so if you're aware of it, call the Network, call Interval House for some help" in domestic violence situations, she said after the vigil.

Mary Jane Foster, Interval House president, said Jessica's memory would live on with members of the community and their actions.

"We will raise awareness about this issue with this bench and the presence of all of you here today," Foster told the somber crowd.

Karen Foley O'Connor, executive director of the Network Against Domestic Abuse in Enfield, said people should look for signs of unhealthy relationships and controlling behavior, and spread information about the help available to victims.

"Talk to your friends and family," O'Connor said.

Anwar said domestic violence affects everyone equally across all socioeconomic groups, and that he hopes Jessica's memory would inspire awareness and change.

"We were not able to save Jessica, but we can save a lot of other people," he said.

Mayor Andrew Paterna said the pattern of domestic violence has to be stopped, recalling two traditional Jewish blessings: may her memory be a blessing, and may her memory be a revolution.

"It's not enough to just mourn her loss and to think about the good memories we have of her, we have to be agents for change," Paterna said.

