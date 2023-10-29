Family speaks out after 18-year-old woman was fatally shot in the back in Orlando

A mother and father are left heartbroken and plead for justice after their daughter was murdered in Orlando last weekend.

Investigators said 18-year-old Anguely Rodriguez Torres was shot and killed near Bel Air Avenue and Curry Ford Road.

Rodriguez-Torres’s parents said they miss their daughter so much, and they’re trying to move forward after she was shot and killed last weekend.

“I wish she could give me a hug and say, ‘Mom I love you; you’re the best mom,’” her mother, Janidette Rodriguez, said.

Rodriguez-Torres, who was better known as Angie to her friends and family, was described as a happy spirit.

Her parents say her death has left a hole in their hearts that they don’t know how to fix.

“We love you so much,” Janidette Rodriguez said. “We miss you. I miss you so much. Justice is being done for you.”

Six days after the murder, police arrested 17-year-old Caleb Smith in connection to the shooting.

He’s being charged with second-degree murder.

Smith had his first appearance in front of a judge on Saturday.

Because Channel 9 was in the courtroom, Smith chose not to be present for the hearing.

Police said around 3 p.m. last Saturday, Angie and a man were walking on the sidewalk when they were approached by Smith, who claimed he knew them.

Investigators said Smith got into a short argument with the pair, shot Angie in the back, and ran.

“She’s gone,” Janidette Rodriguez said. “I need justice for my baby.”

Angie’s parents said they will work every day to do whatever they can to get justice for their daughter.

