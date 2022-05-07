Family speaks out after brutal beating in New Albany

May 6—NEW ALBANY — The family of a Southern Indiana crime victim is speaking out after a brutal beating occurred last week in New Albany.

Court records show suspect Condazz Stone is facing a felony charge in connection to an attack on New Albany resident Kent McCoskey.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey told the News and Tribune that NAPD officers were sent to a residence along Reno Avenue on May 1.

According to the probable cause affidavit, police found McCoskey on the front porch of the home. McCoskey told police a man, later identified as Stone, came to his home pushing a lawn mower, asking for money he owed him for cutting the grass. McCoskey said he told Stone he wasn't going to pay him anymore and that he'd already paid up.

That's when Stone is alleged to have started punching him in the face. McCoskey fell in the living room and Stone started kicking him.

"This certainly looks like a crime against disadvantaged people," said McCoskey's sister, Debra McCoskey-Reisert, adding that both Kent McCoskey and his mother are disabled and were home at the time of the attack.

"I think he thought because of (Kent's) intellectual disability, he thought he'd give him money."

She said at the time of the attack her mother was home and tried to throw money at Stone in an attempt to get him to leave.

Police said McCoskey was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for his injuries. Documents from the hospital show he suffered head trauma, laceration of his left eyebrow and a nasal bone fracture. Stone was not arrested that day.

The next day, a New Albany Police officer learned about a Facebook post with the description of a man who'd returned to the poster's home wearing clothing soaked in blood. The post said injuries to this man's hands were consistent with him being in a fight the night of the assault. From that post, they were able to get information on the person the poster was referring to.

Story continues

Stone was arrested on May 2 after allegedly stealing from Jersey Mike's Subs, which was his place of employment.

Court records show Stone is facing a misdemeanor theft charge and accused of trying to steal money from the businesses tip jar.

When police arrested Stone they noticed his hands were swollen and injured.

On May 3 Stone was interviewed by law enforcement where he allegedly confessed to assaulting McCoskey.

He told police he was drunk during the fight and that McCoskey called him a racial slur.

In this case, Stone is charged with a Level 5 felony, battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

This isn't the first time Stone's been charged with a felony within the past few weeks.

According to court records, Stone is facing a Level 6 felony for residential entry and a Level 6 felony for intimidation for an incident on April 9.

The probable cause affidavit in that case said officers were called to a home in New Albany by Stone's ex-girlfriend. She told police Stone came into her home and when she asked him to leave, he said he wished she was dead and he was going to kill her. She told police Stone hadn't lived at the residence in more than a year.

In that incident Stone allegedly forced the back door open, which was locked. He was able to do so because he allegedly broke the door jam on another instance when he broke into her house. Officers weren't able to locate Stone at that time.

Court records show that Stone is being held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond and ordered to have no contact with the victims.

McCoskey is related to Bobby McCoskey, who died from COVID in April 2020. Bobby McCoskey also had a disability and was known in the community for his contributions as a bell ringer with the Salvation Army. When he died, the New Albany Fire Department led a procession around his block to honor his life.

His family runs the nonprofit "Bobby's Bikes" that provides bicycles to children in need in Southern Indiana.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Kent McCoskey's family pay for expenses associated with his attack, including security measures for his residence. Here's how to donate: https://gofund.me/e4a8dc67

"I just don't know what kind of person would do this," McCoskey-Reisert said. "There's extra hurt that comes from these awful things that happened to both of my brothers that are special...who does this? What kind of cruelty? It just doesn't make sense to me, especially over something so little.

"