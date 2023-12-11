Family speaks after father of 4 gunned down in Los Angeles

The family of a 32-year-old man, a father of four young children, is speaking out after he was tragically shot to death while sitting in his vehicle at a gas station in South Los Angeles last week.

The shooting happened at around 11 p.m. on the 8500 Block of South Hoover Street in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, Marquette Scott Jr. had been out shopping, buying presents for his four children when he stopped to get gas on his way home was senselessly gunned down, leaving his family devastated.

“I just want them to know that he was a great father, a great son, a great brother, a great cousin, a great everything,” the victim’s mother, Melanie Gammage, told KTLA’s Rachel Menitoff.

Police said surveillance footage showed two unidentified suspects approach the area in a car before firing repeatedly on Scott Jr. and fleeing the scene. Bullet holes marred the side of the victim’s car, even shattering the glass doors at the front of the mini mart where he was filling up.

The 32-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

“It’s impacted our lives a lot,” Gammage said. “It’s shocking to never hear from son’s voice again or see his face again. I’ve never went a day without talking to my son.”

Right now, LAPD says they have no information on the suspects responsible and nothing about the car used during the deadly shooting.

As for Scott Jr.’s family, they have yet to see the video evidence, but Gammage said she had a message for those responsible for killing her son.

“I want you guys to please turn yourselves in because you took someone very special and a part of my life, that I birthed from me,” she said.

KTLA has reached out to police, asking for an additional leads they may have developed during the investigation and for a copy of the surveillance footage.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe campaign has been organized to help Scott Jr.’s family with the cost of funeral expenses.

