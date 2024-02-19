Family speaks out after Little Rock police arrest suspects accused in shooting of 15-year-olds

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A family seeks answers and justice after a sixth arrest was made in connection to the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Davin Chance Bizzell-Holmes.

A shot spotter activation went off on Washington Street on October 14, 2022. Little Rock Police Department arrived on the scene around 5 p.m. to find two teens shot inside a vehicle in front of the 12th Street Station.

People in the area also reported hearing multiple gunshots at that time.

“I received a phone call, the worst phone call that a mother can receive,” LaTracy Bizzell said.

LaTracy Bizzell, Davin’s mom, and LaTiffany Bizzell, Davin’s aunt, were only four blocks from the incident and didn’t even know it happened.

When they arrived on the active scene, LaTracy Bizzell recalls feeling helpless.

“I seen my son slumped over in the car and I tried to get to my baby, but I couldn’t reach him,” Bizzell said.

For LaTiffany Bizzell, seeing her sister in pain has been challenging.

“It’s been extremely hard, it’s challenging, to see my sister mentally just fall apart,” LaTiffany said.

15-year-old Davin Chance Bizzell-Holmes was shot and killed before the police arrived on the scene. Police said they found one other victim, another 15-year-old, alive who was transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds; they survived.

“This is the worst feeling in the world for a mother to lose their child,” LaTracy Bizzell said.

Officials with the Little Rock Police Department arrested 16-year-old Charles Gantt III, 19-year-old Markeise Murphy, 22-year-old Taquan Porter-Baker and 23-year-old Bryant Thompson Jr. for their involvement in the shooting on Washington Street in October of 2023.

A fifth person, Darrius Donahue was arrested Jan. 10. The sixth arrest came on Saturday, Feb. 17, when 24-year-old Courtney Hood was taken into custody.

Officers said that the suspects are facing charges of capital murder and first-degree battery.

“I’m not sure why my son was murdered. I haven’t received any answers,” LaTracy Bizzell said.

